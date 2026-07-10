Sergei Bobrovsky can secure his Hall of Fame enshrinement in Toronto

When the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs began, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky found himself on the bench in the first-round series against the Boston Bruins. Alex Lyon had secured the job despite Bobrovsky being paid like one of the top goalies in the league. As is the case many times in the postseason, there was a change.

Head coach Paul Maurice made the move to Bobrovsky in Game 3 after Lyon found himself in a 4-0 deficit. Boston would go on to win Games 3 and 4 in South Florida for a 3-1 series lead before the series shifted back to TD Garden for Game 5 with the Bruins looking to close out the series.

Tied 3-3 in the final seconds, Florida had a face-off in the Boston zone. Somehow, Brad Marchand ended up with a breakaway with a chance to win the series late in the third period. Bobrovsky made a save that nobody knew at the time would begin the Panthers' dominance.

Florida went on to bounce the Bruins in seven games, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to send the Presidents' Trophy winners home in the first round. Florida would reach the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Panthers would win the next two Stanley Cup Finals behind Bobrovsky. He became a free agent this summer and signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs for three years and $21 million. He has a chance to strengthen his case to one day be in the Hall of Fame with a good three years in Toronto.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a chance to secure his spot in the Hall of Fame

There have been several reasons for the Maple Leafs’ lack of success in the playoffs over the years. Whether it’s running into the Boston Bruins at some point or goaltending, they haven’t been able to get over the hump and make a deep run. Signing Bobrovsky gives them their best goalie to help them go on that deep postseason run. If Bobrovsky does that, then he can strengthen his case to be in the Hall of Fame.

John Chayka was hired as general manager in May, and a new era of Maple Leafs hockey in terms of leadership is underway. He hasn’t been afraid to make some tough decisions, including moving on from Craig Berube to hire Jim Hiller as Toronto’s next head coach.

Bobrovsky has 456 career wins in 806 games with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is 61-50 in playoff games with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 SV%. He has two Stanley Cup rings, and if he collects a third in Toronto, then he will be in the Hall of Fame without a question.

Toronto is looking to rebound from a dismal 2025-26 season that saw them end up winning the NHL Draft Lottery and selecting Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the Entry Draft. Getting back to the playoffs is a goal for the upcoming season, and if they get there, they will have a goalie with a ton of recent experience in the postseason. For years, Maple Leafs fans have been clamoring for a goalie who can carry them to a deep playoff run, and Bobrovsky is that guy now. If he does, his case for the Hall of Fame will be all but cemented.