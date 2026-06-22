These 4 Marlies proved they're ready for the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Marlies recently accomplished a major milestone as they were crowned Calder Cup champions this past weekend, now winning their second-ever title and first since 2018.

Not only was the win significant for the club, but it put many of the players on display for the hockey world and even the Toronto Maple Leafs, as some proved they are much more than just an ordinary roster filler. With the title under the belt of the team, here's a look at some players who proved they have earned valuable NHL minutes.

Jacob Quillan

Quillan had a few reps with the Leafs last season, where he was being eased into the NHL style of hockey. However, his Calder Cup playoffs could surely punch his ticket into becoming a full-time Leaf next year.

In just 19 games played, Quillan recorded nine points (three goals, six assists). While the numbers obviously weren't the best on the team for the postseason, what really cemented his bid for an NHL spot next season was the goal he scored to put the Marlies up in the deciding game.

RIGHT ON Q!!!



Jacob Quillan scores to give us the 3-2 lead! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/a0FNxUI9hm — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 20, 2026

The goal featured Quillan's strong ability to find a lane to the net, which worked out for him at the right time, as it helped propel the team to the title. He also scored a powerplay goal the game before to tie the game up. So in Quillan's case, numbers don't mean much as long as you perform when it truly matters most.

William Villeneuve

When it looked like Villeneuve had already made a case to be on the Maple Leafs roster next season, his playoff performance makes it next to impossible to refuse him in the NHL for opening night.

The 24-year-old was no doubt the best blueliner in the playoffs, let alone for the Marlies stats-wise. In 24 games played, he tallied an impressive 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) and was a key factor in helping the Marlies win it all.

Villeneuve is a restricted free agent this summer, but given how he helped bring the Calder Cup back to Toronto, it should be easy for general manager John Chakya and company to bring him back onto the books and have him wear the blue and white next year, this time in the NHL.

Artur Akhtyamov

Speaking of being a key factor, Akhtyamov is the reason, besides scoring, why the Marlies took the Calder Cup. In 22 games between the pipes, the 24-year-old goaltender had a record of 15-7-0 and posted a 2.22 goals against average with a .923 save percentage, which makes it understandable why he took home the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy for being the AHL Playoff MVP.

What's interesting is that the recent Joseph Woll trade to the Philadelphia Flyers now easily opens up a goalie spot for the Leafs next season, in which Akhtyamov would ideally be the frontrunner to share the net with Anthony Stolarz.

Akhtyamov's new, three-year contract kicks in this year (thanks, Brad Treliving), and leaves the Leafs with no worry about having him walk, but now with high hope that he can bring his spectacular playoff performance with him in the NHL.

Ryan Tverberg

Tverberg could have been seen as an under-the-radar, dark horse player for the Marlies this playoffs, and season, as a matter of fact. Those thoughts have now been put to bed as the 24-year-old has become quietly underrated. In 24 playoff games, Tverberg recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists), which ties him for fifth on the team in scoring.





WATCH OUT… RHYNO COMING THROUGH!!! 🦏



Ryan Tverberg scores to give us the 3-1 lead! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/a8NJDm7ISQ — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 19, 2026

While Tverberg didn't put up Easton Cowan, Vinni Lettieri or even Vileneuve-like numbers, he has nonetheless earned a fair shot in the NHL next season and even provides solid speed, which would benefit the Leafs greatly.

These players have stepped up immensely for the Marlies, and while each one of them rightfully earned a Calder Cup championship, they have certainly put Leafs fans on notice as to what they can provide. Regardless, they have shown that the future looks bright in Toronto for years to come.