Mats Sundin says what being back with the Maple Leafs means to him

After weeks of searching the Toronto Maple Leafs have found who they believe will bring them back to the promise landed. The team has announced that John Chayka will take over as the team's general manager. A role he held for nearly four years with the Arizona Coyotes. But the name that is grabbing the most attention is Mats Sundin. The franchsie legend is returning as the Executvie Advisor of Hockey Operations.

This announcement has brought some excitement back to the Leafs fanbase. While he may not have much experience as a hockey executive, anytime a franchise icon comes home is a cause for celebration. Sundin feels the same way.

After the announcement, Sundin made a statement saying he is grateful for the opportunity and talked about how the fanbase deserves greatness and a sense of responsibility to win in Toronto. But how will these feelings affect his decision-making?

In his DNA 🍁 pic.twitter.com/xfPQx7stmW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 3, 2026

How will these comments shape Mats Sundin thoughts as an executive?

No one is questioning Sundin's hockey IQ and knowledge of the game. Having been a player for 18 seasons and earning a ton of accolades, he clearly knows what a good hockey team looks like. But just because someone is a good player does not mean they will be a good executive. We do not know what his organizational philosophy is or how he makes decisions. The only thing we knew was that he had big opinions about the Leafs organization.

But this statement gives us an idea of how he plans on running the team. This responsibility to win shows that he is willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team. Indicating that he is willing to be aggressive and that he is not afraid to make a big move. It also shows a willingness to make tough decisions. If Sundin feels that the team has a problem, it won't matter if it's a core piece: he will move on if it puts the team in a better chance to win.

This is an attitude that has been missing in the organization for years now. There has always been an unwillingness to make a tough decision or shake up the roster. The organization has always done half measures and hoped that it would be enough to turn things around. This has caused the team to underperform and constantly fall short of expectations. But with Sundin in charge, those days will hopefully be over.

The only question is how much of Sundin's aggressiveness will be used? All reports and indications are that Chayka will have final say in all hockey decisions. Sundin can push for something all he wants, but if Chayka is against it, the move will not happen. But according to Sundin, it appears that Chayka shares that responsibility to win. They also seem very willing to work together, so Sundin should be able to voice his opinion and have it heard.

While there are questions about what this braintrust will look like, they should be aggressive. It could be what brings the Leaf back into contention.