Last game, the Toronto Maple Leafs had promoted rookie Gavin McKenna back to the second line with John Tavares, taking the spot of William Nylander, who was surprisingly moved to the third line. McKenna managed just a modest two shots on goal while being held pointless by the Los Angeles Kings, who stormed back from down 3-0 to take the game from the Maple Leafs 4-3 in a shootout.

With already more than a quarter of the 2026-27 NHL season over, it begs the question, should the Maple Leafs have McKenna playing with Auston Matthews more? After all, with his crafty skills and vision on the ice, shouldn’t the 18-year-old rookie deserve some extended time with one of the best players in the game to see what he can do?

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McKenna and Matthews together could create magic

Well, there’s more obvious reasons that McKenna playing with Matthews could actually be beneficial for the Leafs in the long run. First of all, as much as McKenna has the vote of confidence from his coach, he is still developing his defensive game. So it would make more sense if he played on the same line as someone that was more defensively responsible like Matthews. Not to say Tavares or Nylander can’t play defense, but Matthews is by far the more superior defender with his elite 200-foot game. It would also allow McKenna to run more freely with his skills and abilities and open up some space for him to do what he does best.

Secondly, McKenna is naturally more a playmaker than a scorer, while both Matthews and Jack Roslovic are more known as a scorer than a playmaker. Therefore, it just makes too much sense to have the 18-year-old forward feed the duo with pucks to increase their scoring potential even more. Just think back to the magic when Matthews had Mitch Marner on his wing. McKenna could certainly help replicate that in some form as his game matures.

More significantly, if taking a closer look at the numbers at 5-on-5 play, McKenna boasts just a CF% of 45% when playing with Tavares, and an even more pitiful 42% when playing with Nylander. Whereas in the instances that the 18-year-old winger has played with Matthews and Roslovic, McKenna has registered a solid 52% and 51% CF% respectively with both players.

The Maple Leafs need a big time boost now to get themselves out of their current swoon. That boost could start by inserting their No. 1 pick onto the top line and see how it works out over a few games. Otherwise, with the current setup, Toronto could be going nowhere fast.