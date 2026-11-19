It has been a weird start to the season for the Maple Leafs. They have gotten off to an 8-13-2 start and find themselves in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. They have been unable to find consistency, and their lines have struggled to develop chemistry. This caused the Leafs to shake up the lines in hopes that this can turn their fortunes around. That it will help spark some offense and get the Leafs to get some consistency.

One of the players who got a promotion during this shakeup is Gavin McKenna. He was promoted from the third line up to the second line. This will be the first top-six minutes of his career, something fans have been begging for. He has also returned to the top power-play unit for the Leafs. This is a sign from the coaching staff that they trust McKenna. That they like how he is playing and believe he can give the team strong play in the top six.

Leafs lines from Thursday’s morning skate @dfotoronto @DFOFantasy



Cowan-Matthews-Roslovic

Paul-Tavares-McKenna

Joshua-Tverberg-Nylander

Duhaime-Blueger-MacEwen

Brisson



McCabe-Raddysh

Rielly-Tanev

OEL-Stecher

Mermis-Blankenburg*



Stolarz

Bobrovsky — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) November 19, 2026

Why this promotion is good for Gavin McKenna development

In the first 23 games of his career, he has logged six goals and eight assists for 14 points. He ranks in the top five in all three stat categories among NHL rookies. An impressive feat for someone who has been playing bottom-six minutes this season. But what should give fans more hope is his strong advanced metrics. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has a 54.13 CF%, a 56.96 SCF%, and a 56.01 xG%. It shows he's been generating a ton of offense this season.

Getting more ice time will help him convert on these offensive chances. He will be able to generate more offensive chances, and playing alongside more talented players will cause more of chances to become goals. This will improve his point totals, and it will help him become a key piece of the Leafs lineup. This is the logical next step. They allowed him to adjust to the NHL game, and he showed that he could handle it. There should be no concern that he will fall apart in this new role.

At the very least, McKenna can feel good knowing that the coaching staff has his back. They would not have given him this promotion and more responsibility if they did not. This will produce a more positive environment for him. One where he can continue to just play his style and not have to worry that he is not keeping up with the rest of the team. That is something that every young player needs in order to become a good NHL player.

This is the best thing that could have happened to McKenna. Getting more ice time and the confirmation that the coaching staff apporves his play will only help him become a more porductive NHL player.