Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager John Chayka met with reporters on Monday morning to talk about how things have been going over the first quarter of the season. He talked about injuries, the coaching staff, and Sergei Bobrovsky and Gavin McKenna. Which is what stood out to a lot of fans. It appears that the GM had a lot of good things to say about McKenna despite all the conversations regarding his ice time.

It is reassuring to see their GM speak so highly of their first overall pick, who has seemingly been in the coaches' doghouse nearly all season. It is, however, rather interesting to hear Chayka discuss how happy he is with McKenna's development, but yet, he hasn't been given an extended look within the top six even with all the injuries by Jim Hiller.

Regardless, let's dive into what Chayka had to say on McKenna's development.

Chayka has high praise for McKenna

Chayka had nothing but good things to say about McKenna; he made sure to mention that he is at the top of the leader boards in point production. As well as how his patience with his game and usage in the first quarter of the season has set him up perfectly for the rest of the season.

Chayka explained:

"I’ve been really excited about Gavin’s progress,” Chayka said. “Not just the point production; he’s near the top of rookie production, but his overall game continues to improve and grow. And I think he’s adopting a lot of things the coaches have been working with him on. And I think when we take a step back and look at it objectively and look at top picks from the first and second overall picks, like his deployment, usage, and his production, it is kind of right down the fairway. And we’re just again early here. It’s a quarter of the game into a season.”" John Chayka

Personally, it is very interesting to see this quote from Chakya, who has such high praise for his rookie. However, as mentioned before, it seems that McKenna has been in Hiller's doghouse all season. Even during the games where he has looked very good, he still loses shifts because of poor game management from Hiller. We've seen it time and time again; McKenna is stapled to the bench, and then when he is given a shift, he looks out of it because he has been sitting for so long.

Despite all of that, McKenna continues to get extremely high praise from his GM, who could easily step in and fight for him to get more minutes in the game. Instead, he talks with reporters about how happy he is to see the progress in McKenna's game and preaches patience early in his NHL career.

It's a very interesting situation, one that many fans hope clears up soon, and we can finally see McKenna playing within the top six, where he belongs. But for now, Chakya is right; McKenna will need to be patient, which will go a long way in teaching him about being a pro in the NHL.