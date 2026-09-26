One Maple Leafs prospect is having a perfect start to his season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are just days away from the start of a fresh season. In the meantime, the OHL season has just started, and one Leafs prospect was powerful against a top team, the London Knights. That player is Harry Nansi.

The 19-year-old was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft and has been playing for the Owen Sound Attack since the 2023-24 season. The team was on the road in London for a Friday night showdown.

While the Attack did lose the game 7-4, Nansi was a clear bright spot for them. He recorded two goals, including a wicked one-timer, and an assist. Not to mention, this was his first game of the year, as he had been part of the split-squad games for the Leafs' preseason schedule.

With the powerful one-timer from Nansi that found the back of the net, as shown above, he proves that his six-foot-four, 201-pound frame is not the only asset to his game. He can find open ice and rip the puck with authority.

Having Nansi put up three points in his first game of the season against one of the most historically decorated and dominant teams in all of the OHL shows that he is not only serious about making it to the NHL on a full-time basis, but also wants to make it, stay there and dominate.

This is the fourth season in a row that Nansi has played for the Attack, with last season being his best to date. He played 67 games and tallied 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists), which was good enough for third on the team. But seeing as Nansi already has three points in one game, he could very well soar past those numbers and make an even bigger impact this season.

Nansi could earn a call-up if he continues to have games like this

The Maple Leafs already have a handful of players in the organization who are close and destined to be a part of the NHL roster at some point. However, it is not crazy to think that if Nansi keeps having showings like this, his name might sneak it's way up there.

Given the progression of Nansi's development, it is not crazy to think that he could easily be a top-five candidate among players in the system who could get an NHL call-up to the Leafs. His numbers alone are perfect reasoning, and his size is a compliment, as big guys are needed on every single team.

Of course, he would still be competing with many other forwards, especially those from the Toronto Marlies who could move past him. Nonetheless, since being drafted, Nansi has become an underrated player in the Leafs organization and with continued positives and great showings on the ice, he is destined to be a Leaf very soon.