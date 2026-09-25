The best and worst players during the Maple Leafs' preseason

The Maple Leafs' preseason was about as brief as it gets, with the team playing just two nights of split-squad games against the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. Toronto dropped both games to the Sens before bouncing back with two wins over the Habs.

With only two games under their belts, it's obviously far too early to know exactly what kind of team the Leafs will be this season, let alone whether they will be able to take the next step. Still, there was plenty to like from what we saw and a few things that raised some questions.

The Best:

Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews looked like the best version of himself we've seen in quite some time.

The Leafs captain was noticeably quicker, more aggressive in the offensive zone and seemed much more willing to shoot the puck. He finished the preseason with a goal and three assists in just two games while consistently winning his minutes against opposing teams.

Matthews appears to be entering the season with something to prove, and if this preseason is any indication, another 60-goal campaign may not be out of the question.

Gavin McKenna

As the first overall pick from this summer's draft, the expectations surrounding Gavin McKenna are understandably enormous. So far, he hasn't done anything to lower them.

McKenna didn't register a point in Montreal, but he was arguably one of the most impactful players on the ice. He consistently drove play and looked comfortable carrying the puck and creating opportunities for his linemates.

He was even better in the second game, recording his first preseason assist after springing William Nylander for a 2-on-1. For a player entering his first NHL season, McKenna already looks remarkably confident.

John Tavares

Age is always going to be a factor whenever John Tavares is discussed. At 35, the question is no longer whether Tavares can be an effective NHL player, but how long he can continue to be a legitimate second-line centre.

For now, however, there isn't much reason to be concerned.

Tavares looked every bit like the player the Leafs need him to be, finishing the preseason with a goal and three assists in two games. He was engaged offensively and showed that he still has plenty left in the tank.

If Tavares can carry this level of play into the regular season, the Leafs' centre depth could once again be one of the team's biggest strengths.

Easton Cowan

It feels like you can't go through a week of Leafs coverage without hearing someone talk about Easton Cowan.

Both head coach Jim Hiller and Auston Matthews have praised Cowan this offseason, suggesting that the 21-year-old has taken another significant step in his development. Based on what we saw in the preseason, that assessment may be spot on.

Cowan finished with two assists in two games. He consistently drove play, showed excellent vision and created opportunities with his playmaking ability.

Cowan has already shown flashes of what he can become, and this could be the year he takes a major step forward.

The Worst:

Matthew Knies

To say Matthew Knies had a difficult preseason would be putting it mildly.

In the first game, Knies looked like he was skating in quicksand. He struggled to make plays with the puck, made some questionable decisions and wasn't particularly noticeable defensively.

Things didn't improve much in the second game, as Hiller eventually moved him out of his original spot in favour of McKenna.

It's fair to wonder whether the trade rumours surrounding Knies played a role, or whether he simply had a couple of poor games. Either way, there's no reason to panic.

It's important to remember that this was only two preseason games. Knies had an excellent season last year and has improved every year since entering the NHL. It would be foolish to suggest his development has suddenly stalled at 23 years old based on two exhibition games.

Let's see what he does when the games actually count.

Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic certainly made up for his first preseason game with a much better performance in the second, where he recorded three points.

Still, it was difficult to forget just how mediocre his opening performance was.

Roslovic was almost completely invisible at times, appeared to do too much with the puck, turned it over in dangerous areas and wasn't attentive enough defensively. More importantly, the much-discussed chemistry between Roslovic and Matthews didn't exactly jump off the page.

To his credit, nearly every aspect of his game improved in the second outing.

That performance should give Leafs fans some optimism that Roslovic can eventually develop into the right winger Matthews needs. But it's worth keeping an eye on this situation as the season progresses, if they opt for a better option at the trade deadline.

Emil Andrae

When the Leafs acquired Emil Andrae as part of the deal that sent Joseph Woll to Philadelphia, there was an expectation that the 24-year-old defenceman could become an important part of a younger Toronto blue line.

Instead, Andrae finds himself on the outside looking in after training camp.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Leafs have given up on him. Injuries are inevitable over the course of an NHL season, and Andrae will almost certainly get opportunities to prove himself once the regular season gets underway.

But for a player who was expected to compete for an elevated role on the blue line, he didn't do enough during camp and the preseason to win over Hiller.

Perhaps it's simply a matter of needing more time to adjust to his new surroundings. Either way, Andrae will have to make the most of his next opportunity when it comes.