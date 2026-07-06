Hayley Wickenheiser says who the most improved Leafs prospect is

The Toronto Maple Leafs Development Camp is all wrapped up but now we get to take away some opinions of prospects and how they have developed. But more important than our opinions, is the opinion of the Leafs front office.

Assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser was the main coordinator during all of development camp and on Saturday, after all the drills and scrimmages of the prospects were done, she was able to speak with the media and give some thoughts.

And one of the major takeaways from her was who really stood out to her as someone who improved compared to last year. That prospect is 2025 fifth-round pick Harry Nansi.

Harry Nansi impresses at Leafs Development Camp

Nansi is an incredibly fun player to watch and an easy player to fall in love with, and it seems like he's getting a whole lot of attention from the right people.

Leafs assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser on @AttackOHL's Harry Nansi:



"Our most improved prospect. He's very gifted physically. I don't know if he's realized, himself, how strong he can be ... His skating still has a ways to go, but it's come a long way" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 5, 2026

"Our most improved prospect," Wickenheiser said about Nansi. "He's very gifted physically. I don't know if he's realized himself how strong he can be. ... His skating still has a ways to go, but it's come a long way."

The 18-year-old forward just finished up his third season with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack and the improvement really came through in the production. While he was selected by the Leafs after a 23-point campaign in 67 games, he rockets up to 13 goals and 56 points in 67 games just last season. And considering he has an extremely late birthday of September 10, if we squint and see that production closer to what could have happened in his draft year -- it would have been if he was born just a week later -- then that's some very solid scoring.

Add in just how hard of a worker Nansi is on and off the puck; being a demon on the forecheck but also being able to weave and slip around any defenders when he has possession in the offensive zone. There's just some real signs of him being a solid upper-half prospect and someone who might come in and make a real impact in a few years.

Nansi is not committed to any school just yet, but it feels like that is the likely path that he will take before turning pro. He's not signed to an entry-level contract yet, so the NCAA door is still open to him. Or, he could always see how he can handle the AHL at 20 years old, instead. He's certainly physical enough to turn pro, but it will just be up to how he can handle the much faster pace compared to the OHL.

He's a fun prospect to have in the system and someone that every fan should certainly keep track of.