The Toronto Maple Leafs may have been struggling to score goals amidst their recent nine-game skid before finally securing a much-needed 4-2 win on Monday night against the New York Islanders. But that hasn’t stopped one particular Maple Leafs player from hitting the scoresheet and surprisingly racking up the points through it all. That player just happens to be defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Acquired by the Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning and then signed to a massive eight-year contract, Raddysh was expected to lead Toronto’s offensive attack from the blue line following his standout 2025-26 campaign with the Lightning. He recorded a career-high 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points in just 73 games of action with Tampa Bay. That elite element of offense from the back end is exactly what the Maple Leafs had been missing in recent years.

However, Raddysh had initially struggled coming out of the gate, accumulating just six assists with zero goals in his first 14 games with his new club in the Leafs. But since then, the 30-year-old veteran defenseman has picked up the pace significantly, registering 12 points in his next 12 contests to average about a point per game, which is trending similarly to his breakout year last season.

Raddysh is starting to become the player that the Maple Leafs need him to be

In particular, ever since Raddysh got the monkey off his back by scoring his first goal as a Leaf on November 10 against Colorado, he has looked a lot more confident and dangerous with the puck. During the past three games, the 30-year-old defender has actually peppered 17 shots at the opposing net.

In fact, Raddysh has hit the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, including recording multi-point games in two of them. More importantly, he came up big when the Leafs needed him most as he assisted on Gavin McKenna’s game-winning goal against the Islanders on Monday to finally end Toronto’s miserable losing streak.

The defensive play of Raddysh might still be a work in progress, as he currently leads the Maple Leafs team in giveaways with 47 entering Monday night. He also doesn’t really clear bodies in front of the net with his size, as he focuses on positioning and stick work to baffle opposing shooters. Nevertheless, if Raddysh can offset it with the step-up in offensive play that we have seen in recent days, Leafs fans would be more than willing to accept the trade-off.

Going forward, if the Maple Leafs were to turn things around and go on a winning streak in the near future, there’s no question that Raddysh would need to be a huge part of it.