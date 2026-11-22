The Toronto Maple Leafs went 0-6-0 on their six-game homestand against six of the best teams in the NHL. Not acceptable, but they were given a gift by having three of the worst teams scheduled to play them immediately afterward.

Three games, three new ways to lose, and the frustration continues to mount for this team and their fanbase. Especially after a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. A game in which they were winning 3-1 at one point and 3-2 with five minutes left in the third period.

Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe, and Teddy Blueger scored for the Maple Leafs, while Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves on 35 shots.

Nylander's strong game erased by "dumb play" in the third

After being "demoted" to the third line ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings, William Nylander has been much, much better. He has three points since, including an assist on Blueger's goal on Saturday night, and has looked stronger with the puck and more responsible defensively.

Well, the responsible defensively part went right out the window when Nylander tried to clear the zone with a backhanded clear behind his net that was gloved down by former teammate Matthew Knies, who then beat Stolarz blocker-side for the game-tying goal.

Matthew Knies ties the game late in the third, because of course he does 🫣



William Nylander throws him a pizza in front of the net#leafs pic.twitter.com/OP9WfULiG2 — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 22, 2026

"Just trying to get it out of the defensive zone, but threw it up the middle," Nylander said after the game. "It was a dumb play by me."

Nylander was directly behind the net, and had both wings open to rim it around the boards. Even if a teammate couldn't get to the puck, it would have allowed the Leafs to reset defensively. The Blue Jackets had been pushing for almost 40 minutes, but in that moment, it was an unforced error that just can't happen in big moments, especially from one of your best players.

"Fire Hiller" chants takeover Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night

I wrote about this a little bit on Thursday, and even if the Leafs won this game, I don't think my perspective would've changed all that much. Now that they lost, I believe even more strongly that general manager John Chayka and the Maple Leafs management need to move on from Jim Hiller.

Never in my life, as a fan or a writer, have I called for the head of a coach this early in a season. Never mind into a first season behind the bench. But clearly, this simply is not working. Between the clueless looks on the bench, the endless line combinations, and playing defensively with the lead, amongst a host of other things, head coach Jim Hiller is in over his head, and something has to give.

After Zach Werenski scored to give the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead, "Fire Hiller" chants filled Scotiabank Arena as Hiller's team was on the verge of losing their ninth straight game.

"I'd be pissed,too," Hiller said. "The noise is the noise, it's always going to be there, I understand that. We've got to do some soul searching."

Noise? NOISE? I feel like the Grinch. "All the noise, noise, noise!" This is not noise, Jim. This is a direct reflection of the disappointment and frustration with how you have coached this hockey team. To call it "noise", in my opinion, is extremely tone deaf.

Maple Leafs need to move on from Hiller

When it comes to Saturday night specifically, I understand this wasn't all on Hiller. Nylander's giveaway was a massive mistake that resulted in a tie game. However, what we saw, from the second period onward, is what made this third-period collapse almost inevitable.

The Leafs were narrowly outshot 16-14 in the first and escaped the period with a 2-1 lead. They were then outshot 19-12 for the rest of the game, with their 12 shots split evenly between the final two periods. This team is constantly protecting leads when they should be building on top of leads. You, me, and my sister's dog all know that this team is not built to sit on leads. So what are we doing here?

"I don't know if it's a mindset thing or a strategic thing," Matthews said. "You're up a goal, and you're maybe just playing not to lose instead of doing what got you the lead in the first place."

John Chayka was spotted on the broadcast saying “No timeout?” to someone in the press box regarding Jim Hiller not calling a timeout pic.twitter.com/9YIdJWKmze — Michael (@mic_mazz) November 22, 2026

That's exactly what it felt like. A team playing not to lose. Matthews may not have been making a subtle jab at his coach, but you know we're all going to turn it into that in the next couple of days.

"We were forechecking well and creating offensive-zone time," Matthews continued. "When you have the lead in the third period, you need to take fewer risks, but it's still the same game. You have to chip poucks in, forecheck, get on top of their D and hem them into their own zone."

Couldn't agree more.

Then, after surrendering the fourth goal with 3:28 left in the game, Hiller elected not to take a timeout and regroup before attempting to steal the game back. Chayka was spotted saying, "No timeout?" which, of course, went viral across X (Twitter).



I don't know if this season is salvageable or not, but it cannot continue with Hiller at the Helm. It just can't. Chayka has faced plenty of criticism for the way he has handled the roster, but we cannot fully know what the Leafs have when they are being coached this way. The players deserve a change, but most of all, you deserve the change.

Matthews and McCabe say the right thing

We've heard all the quotes from this team talking about sticking together and how only they can pull themselves out of it. But on Saturday, Matthews and Jake McCabe said what needed to be said, finally.

"It's obviously been a really rough stretch here but tonight, we should be embarrassed," Matthews said. "It's not fair to the people who pay for tickets to come and watch. It's inexcusable."

"We just threw up all over ourselves pretty much and lose the game," McCabe said. "It's hard to wrap your head around, that's for sure -- I thought our fans were engaged all game and into it and loud. I'd be (ticked) off too if I were them."

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs start a three-game road trip on Monday night against the New York Islanders and will wrap it up against the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins next weekend.