Teammates of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Paul cannot stop laughing at him. And what makes it more disgusting is that it's because of his appearance.

Do we have a bullying problem in the Leafs locker room? Does Elliotte Friedman need to put out a seven-minute segment on the next episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast going over just how awful Paul's teammates are to him? Is Kevin Weekes mere hours away from recording a video on the side of a highway about how Nick Paul has demanded a trade out of Toronto?

Thankfully, no. Because Paul just looks a little funny.

Nick Paul is getting teased by his Leafs teammates for the way he looks

During the Leafs' big-time loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets -- we don't want to talk about that game ever again -- Paul was the receiver of a brutal butt-end to the face from former teammate Steven Lorentz. It was surely not intention or anything, but he was just skating by as the Blue Jackets winger swatted at the mid-air puck and whacked Paul in the mouth.

Nick Paul went to the dressing room after this pic.twitter.com/HC9Q2d0cvd — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 22, 2026

Paul eventually returned for exactly one shift before the game ended -- it was thankfully after Zach Werenski scored the game-winning goal so he didn't look all that bad -- and has been right back on the ice like any hockey player would love to be.

But, at Leafs morning skate on Monday, ahead of facing the New York Islanders on Long Island, Paul spoke with reporters about his injury. It turns out, some Leafs teammates are loving his new look.

Nick Paul says guys on the team are getting a good laugh every time they see his new shiner 😅



“I mean, eating is probably the biggest adjustment. It looks worse than it is, I feel like. It’s not too bad…



I feel good. I tell people it looks worse than it is. All the guys are… pic.twitter.com/bIFGQUmlpE — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 23, 2026

“I mean, eating is probably the biggest adjustment," Paul said after Leafs morning skate on Monday. "It looks worse than it is, I feel like. It’s not too bad ... I feel good. I tell people it looks worse than it is. All the guys are getting a good kick out of it and having a laugh. It’s just a little swelling. Not bad.”

That's certainly a fairly swollen lip right there. It will probably heal just fine, but that is looking absolutely gnarly right now.

Thankfully, the Leafs can enjoy how their teammate looks after getting whacked extremely hard in the mouth, even during a miserable nine-game losing streak where the season feels over and done with already.

We can focus on the little things that brings us joy. Like your teammate showing up to practice with an incredibly swollen lip and him having to talk to the media with it and about how it's really hard to eat.

Paul has two goals and seven points in 25 games for the Leafs after being acquired last summer from the Tampa Bay Lightning.