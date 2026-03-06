NHL insider shuts down trade rumours surrounding Maple Leafs defenseman

As the NHL trade deadline comes down to the wire, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active.

The Leafs got the sell-off rolling with Nic Roy going to the Colorado Avalanche for a very healthy return. That said, the expectation is that Roy will only be the tip of the iceberg. Just about every player on the Leafs’ roster is available.

But there’s one player who, despite being available, isn’t generating any sort of enthusiasm. That’s Morgan Rielly.

In his final pre-deadline trade board, notable commentator Nick Kyrpeos shot down any speculation regarding Rielly. While he noted that Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be on the move, Kypreos underscored the point that “there is no market for Morgan Rielly.”

If that’s indeed the case, and there’s no evidence to suggest otherwise, the Maple Leafs are pretty much stuck with the 32-year-old blueliner. Rielly has been a real marine for the Leafs all these years. But you have to wonder how much longer this entire speculation deal can last.

It’s likely the Leafs revisit the entire Rielly trade conundrum in the offseason. But unless there’s a team truly desperate out there, it might just be cheaper to keep Rielly.

Could Rielly become offseason trade chip for Maple Leafs?

So, the biggest question would be if Rielly could become a summer trade chip for the Toronto Maple Leafs? The situation might not be so cut and dry. A scenario could unfold in which a team has another piece that needs a change of scenery.

That’s why the Dougie Hamilton-for-Morgan Rielly idea popped up at some point this season. But let’s be honest. That wouldn’t be the sort of deal that the New Jersey Devils were looking to make.

Perhaps a team like the Vancouver Canucks might be willing to take a shot on Rielly. Rielly is from Vancouver and could be the sort of veteran piece that could help a rebuilding team. But would Rielly be willing to waive his no-trade clause to head to a rebuilding team?

Then again, what contenders would be willing to take a shot on Rielly and his $7.5 million cap hit?

There’s one path to consider. If the Maple Leafs choose to enter a rebuild, retaining even 50% on Rielly’s deal for the next four years, just to get out from under his contract, and potentially recoup some valuable assets, come become a viable option.

In that case, a team like the New York Islanders or even the Boston Bruins might be willing to take a look at Rielly. The San Jose Sharks, who will have several blueline spots open next season, might look at Rielly at $3.75 million and think he might be worth their while.

It will be interesting to see how this year’s NHL trade deadline unfolds, considering that the Leafs are in quite a precarious situation.