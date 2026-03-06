Maple Leafs prospects hoping deadline moves lead to NHL opportunity

The trade deadline proves to be one of the scariest times of the season, especially if you play on a team that is a seller, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, this could be an exciting time for prospects Easton Cowan and Jacob Quillan, looking to make their mark within the NHL club.

The Maple Leafs are likely looking to ship off as many pieces as possible to regain draft picks and assets for the future. On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs sent Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 2027 conditional 1st round pick and a 2026 5th round pick. This trade sent shockwaves through the Maple Leafs as the realization of them becoming sellers and turning the page on this era is starting to settle in.

Toronto Maple Leafs' gaps within the lineup

Because of this transition, the Maple Leafs will have holes to fill within their lineup. This will give their prospects, Cowan and Quillan, their chance to shine and solidify their positions for next season. Cowan has bounced in and out of the lineup throughout the season, but will get minutes in their top six moving through the remainder of the season. Quillan finds himself on the fourth line, trying to stay in the lineup as he hasn't truly gotten his chance with the NHL club, despite strong numbers with the Toronto Marlies.

Craig Berube's thoughts on Jacob Quillan's game

Craig Berube likes the way both prospects play, but specifically Jacob Quillan. Before a game on November 18th against the St. Louis Blues, expressed, “Q, he’s got great speed. He plays both wing and centre, but he brings speed to the game. He’s a competitive kid, but his speed is what drives him. He’s fast, he’s powerful for a young kid. He’s going to bring energy to the game. He’s going to work. He’s going to compete, that’s what he’s going to bring to the game tonight.”

The next 24 hours will be an interesting time for the Maple Leafs, and changes could be what both Easton Cowan and Jacob Quillan need to develop into the players the Maple Leafs are hoping for.