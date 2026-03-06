2 Stanley Cup contenders linked to Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton at trade deadline

As trade deadline day is ahead of us, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to make any deals to become younger, gain draft capital, and assets that will be a part of the team's future.

Red Wings and Avalanche linked to Leafs' Scott Laughton

Scott Laughton remains firmly on the trade block throughout the day. According to Chris Johnson of The Athletic, Scott Laughton has drawn interest from the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings. The Maple Leafs and Avalanche have already made a trade, sending Nicolas Roy to the Avs in exchange for a first and fifth-round pick. The Red Wings are a team where they are attempting to bolster their roster, as they are back in playoff contention for the first time since 2015-16. Laughton is a strong depth piece, playing crucial minutes and providing depth throughout any contending roster. The Maple Leafs have scratched Laughton over the course of the past two contests due to roster management.

Chris Johnston: Re Scott Laughton: The Avalanche and Red Wings are among those who have poked around on him - The Athletic (3/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 6, 2026

The Maple Leafs are hoping for a big return for Laughton. The Oakville native has expressed interest in returning to the Maple Leafs for next season, and he is a player any team wants on their roster when trying to contend for the Stanley Cup. It is safe to assume they won't be able to get the same return as they did for Nic Roy; however, they believe they can receive a prospect and a mid-round draft pick.

Acquired at last season's trade deadline

Laughton was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs at last season's trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round pick. Laughton has been one of the sole bright spots with the Maple Leafs this season, as he has played well night in and night out. On a roster where they have not gotten much production from their bottom six, Laughton has been a stable force. Laughton is a player who won't produce goals and assists but will play tough minutes on the penalty kill and has been in a shutdown role against other opponents' top players.

Seeing Laughton's departure from the Maple Leafs could be a tough pill to swallow, as he provides a lot that will be very hard to replicate. On the flip side, with the direction the Maple Leafs want to go, getting a good return for his services will be the correct way to go moving forward. Time will tell what the Maple Leafs' plans are and how they go along with today's trade deadline.