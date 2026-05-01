NHL insider reveals Maple Leafs are about to make some major front office hires

In his latest update on the Toronto Maple Leafs front office search, TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston revealed new details on where things stand, confirming that Mats Sundin and former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka have emerged as the leading choices to fill key roles in Toronto.

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The update signals that the organization is closing in on reshaping its leadership group as it looks to start a new direction. Johnston reported that important details are being ironed out, including a timeline and specific roles for Sundin and Chayka.

Chris Johnston Reveals Latest on Toronto Maple Leafs Front Office Search

Appearing on "That's Hockey" with host Gino Reda, Johnston first stated that the Maple Leafs have completed their due diligence over the past few weeks and concluded that Chayka will be the general manager. The insider thinks Sundin's role will be significant, like a "vice-president of hockey ops type of title."

"My understanding is it is going to be a significant role. I think something with the vice-president of hockey ops type of title." Chris Johnston on Mats Sundin's role

The insider noted that Sundin's role will not be ceremonial or just an advisory role, but one in which the Leafs' all-time leading scorer "will have a huge amount of say in terms of the decisions that are made in the hockey operations department."

Johnston pointed out the obvious lack of experience that Sundin has in this type of role, but mentioned his "credentials are unquestioned" and the former captain's increased presence around the Maple Leafs in recent years as positives.

When questioned by Reda about whether Sundin would have autonomy and the final say on decisions, and how the Leafs' hierarchy would work, Johnston said those details have yet to be finalized. He explained that "might still be up for some degree of negotiation," and it would be clarified by the time things become official.

Johnston reiterated that MLSE president Keith Pelley emphasized a collaborative approach during his press conference announcing the firing of former Leafs' GM Brad Treliving. He reminded that Pelley wants "a lot of voices at the table in terms of decisions they're making."

When asked about the status of star players Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Johnston said those discussions will take place later once the front office is finalized. He noted that there is still much to determine with Matthews, who has just two years remaining on his contract, adding the Leafs' captain wants to play for a contender.

Much will depend on the next steps the team takes during the offseason. The insider explained that talks with those players have not happened, and they are waiting on the front office situation to be settled "like the rest of us."

Johnston outlined the attributes Chayka brings to the Maple Leafs, mainly his analytics background, which Pelley prefers, and his prior experience as a GM. He also reasoned that Chayka didn't have stable ownership while in Arizona.

The insider also stated that one of the first calls of the new front office will be the status of coach Craig Berube. He mentioned the difficulty with that decision, highlighted by the extremes in performance over the last two years, from a division title to a franchise-worst season-to-season drop in points.

Finally, Johnston cited mid-May as the timeline for the new front office roles to be made official. He explained important details are still to be worked out, but "unless something changes or falls apart here at the end, it does seem that the direction has been set by the organization."

Based on what Johnston outlined, the Maple Leafs appear to be closing in on finalizing their new front-office direction, with Sundin and Chayka emerging as key pieces of the framework. All signs point to official announcements arriving soon.