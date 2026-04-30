Another former Maple Leaf linked to front office role and fans didn't see it coming

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been circling around former players to fill in various front office roles. Namely, it's been Mats Sundin that has been linked to a high-up position in the hockey operations heirarchy, but there is also now a surprising name that has been reported to be getting involved.

According to a recent report from James Mirtle, Chris Johnston, and Jonas Siegel over at The Athletic, former Leafs enforcer Tie Domi is expected to be part of the hiring process and could be brought into the organization in some sort of unknown role.

Tie Domi potentially joining Maple Leafs front office

There was not a whole lot of information, but it's really all there in plain English.

"Sundin isn’t the only former Leaf involved," the article read. "Tie Domi, Sundin’s long-time pal from their playing days in Toronto, is playing a role in the search. In addition to Sundin, Domi has established relationships with Pelley and Chayka. Tie’s son and current Leaf Max Domi played for the Coyotes when Chayka was GM there. Former Leaf Gary Roberts has also spoken to the team as part of the process."

Domi's inclusion in this is a surprising one. It's one thing for Sundin to be targeted as a hire for the front office despite him having no experience in hockey operations or anything, it's another thing when it's Tie Domi. Sundin was one of the most balanced, all-around players this franchise has known and remains as one of the most underrated centers of his era and is an icon where fans can buy into the notion that he can lead this team back to glory. Domi, on the other hand, isn't seen in that same light and was really just a side piece on those Sundin-led teams.

As the report mentions, Domi is Sundin's friend off the ice so maybe this is just bringing someone in as the personality hire. To lighten the mood as they get down to business to try and save the Maple Leafs from hockey hell.

It's going to be interesting no matter what role they throw at Domi. The only other job he's had in hockey since retiring was being an assistant coach of the GTHL's Don Mills Flyers in the 2010-11 season, and that's just because Max was on the team.