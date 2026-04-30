Ex-Maple Leafs player weighs in on Mats Sundin’s potential front office role

After firing Brad Treliving as general manager, the Toronto Maple Leafs need someone to set the organization on a new course. They were expected to cast a wide net and leave no stone unturned in order to find the next GM of the team. With the previous era seen as a failure so far, they needed someone with big ideas to shake things up. Someone who will get this era back on track.

This search effort has garnered a lot of interest. But according to Mike Johnson of TSN and NHL Network, former Leaf Mats Sundin has taken a big interest in what the Leafs are doing. He has strong opinions about the future of the team. This report has gotten a lot of analysts and fans talking. Many are wondering what his thoughts are on the Leafs and whether he should be hired for a front-office role. But is this something the organization should consider?

"He has some thoughts. I would want to hear what he has to say." 👀@mike_p_johnson on Mats Sundin's possible role with the Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/ni4iRmvxQZ — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) April 17, 2026

Is hiring Mats Sundin a good idea?

Sundin is someone who needs no introduction to Leafs fans. He played 18 seasons in the NHL, 13 of them in Toronto. Over his career, he racked up 564 goals and 785 assists for 1349 points. With the Leafs, he registered 420 goals and 567 assists for 987 points. He also racked up eight all-stars and won the Messier award in 2007-08. This career earned him a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame and had the Leafs retire his number 13 in 2016.

That kind of success in the NHL earns him a lot of respect. People are going to take his opinions on hockey seriously because he knows what he's talking about. He knows what it takes to be successful in the NHL and how to win games. This, along with his apparent passion for the organization, makes him a very attractive candidate. We have seen many times that former players return to their old team's front office and find even more success.

Now can be a general manager or president of hockey operations, absolutely not. Just because he has a good hockey mind and passion does not mean he knows how to run a team. But he fit perfectly in an advisor role. Someone to work along side who ever is hired to run the team. He can bring a unique perspective as a former player. This will make the new front office more well-rounded and able to generate many different ideas.

He's also someone who can serve as a bridge between the front office and the locker room. One of the most important things a team needs is communication between the front office and the players. If the roster does not like what the executives are doing, it can derail seasons. But with Sundin having spent so much time in an NHL locker room, he knows how to talk to players. He can be the guy who delivers the news about what the front office is doing in a way the players will like. Thus keeping the peace between the two.

While it is too early to say that Sundin can run the Leafs, the team should hire him in some capacity. In an advisor role, he will be able to help the Leafs get back on track and start living up to expectations.