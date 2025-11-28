NHL insider gives timeline for Maple Leafs trading top blueliner

The talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs trade plans are no secret. GM Brad Treliving has been outspoken about virtually everyone being available to one extent or another. That warning has put Leafs Nation on the edge as fans and media expect something to happen soon enough.

One of the names that has surfaced from time to time is the Maple Leafs’ longest-tenured player, Morgan Rielly. Rielly has been a mainstay during the pre-Shanaplan days, continued through the rebuild, and has been part of the highs and lows of the Auston Matthews era.

Now, Rielly is one of the pieces on the trade block. While trading him would be a massive psychological blow to the team, it may become a necessity. But according to insider David Pagnotta, that won’t happen this season.

During his November 25 appearance on Morning Cuppa Hockey, Pagnotta addressed the possibility of the Maple Leafs trading Rielly by issuing this timeline:

“I would be surprised if it happens in season; but that might be something to look at come the offseason.”

David Pagnotta: Re Morgan Rielly rumours: I would be surprised if it happens in season; but that might be something to look at come the offseason - Morning Cuppa Hockey (11/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 27, 2025

Moving Rielly during the offseason would make much more sense than in-season. For better or worse, Rielly is the Leafs’ number-one defenseman. So, trading him would entail finding another blueliner to replace him as the team’s top D-man. Since there is no one who could take that role over at the moment, the best time for such a deal would be during the summer.

Pagnotta added:

“I heard his name a couple times, it's been downplayed by some...because of the no move; they had a discussion at the end of last season; I'm really wondering if they try to push it a little bit more.”

In the offseason, Treliving, if he’s still around, could buy himself enough time to move Rielly, and then find a suitable replacement. Expecting the Maple Leafs to land Rielly’s replacement in the same deal may be tough to accomplish. That’s why it may take multiple deals to find a solid top-pairing blueliner to take over the role in Toronto.

Maple Leafs don’t have internal options to take over blue line

Unfortunately, there aren’t any prospects in the pipeline that could take over the Maple Leafs top-defenseman role. The club’s top defensive prospect, Ben Danford, is still a few seasons away from making an impact at the NHL level.

Beyond him, there are no prospects who could even come close to becoming a high-end NHL defenseman. That situation means the Maple Leafs would need to trade for an established blueliner or a solid prospect in hopes of filling that void.

But such players are hard to come by. Moreover, they don’t get traded every day. That situation means that the Leafs are stuck with Rielly until they can figure something out.

Now, I will say this: I’ve always been a fan of Morgan Rielly. He’s much better than he gets credit for. The circumstances around him have never been conducive to his success. It’s been unfortunate at times for him. But one thing is certain: He’s on track to become the greatest Maple Leafs blueliner in team history.