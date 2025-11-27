NHL insider reveals which Maple Leafs might get traded soon

The Toronto Maple Leafs are having a bad time and it looks like they're going to try to rescue their season by trading away a whole lot of their current players to revamp this roster. And we just found out who might get traded.

On Wednesday's episode of Morning Cuppa Hockey, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta made it clear that there are really several players available on this Leafs team. But namely, it is forward Max Domi and defenseman Brandon Carlo who are getting the leading role on who general manager Brad Treliving could sell off to try to not be as embarrassing as this team has been.

David Pagnotta: Re Leafs: Max Domi's available, Brandon Carlo is available, there are other pieces on this team that are available - Morning Cuppa Hockey (11/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 27, 2025

Max Domi and Brandon Carlo headline players available from the Maple Leafs

Pagnotta also mentions that there are other players available and we can piece together that forwards like Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, and maybe even Nick Robertson as he tries to rejuvenated his career in the top six, could all be had for the right price. Basically, because the Maple Leafs find themselves in the basement of the NHL (even after winning against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night) Treliving might try to rotate the entire roster except the stars and the young prospects.

As the Leafs sit with a 10-10-3 record, which earns them the second-last spot in the Eastern Conference, there is nothing really else that management could do but try to move out some pieces and bring in some potentially different types of players, in search for some respectability and a hot streak later in the season. Sure, firing the head coach could be a trigger than Treliving pulls but in terms of more movement on the actual roster, it feels like the strategy is going to be moving out current Leafs for a package that would include some form of actual roster players.

It's a tough task ahead of Treliving, but it's either that or potentially waste an entire season that turns up the temperature where he's sitting.