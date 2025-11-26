Maple Leafs should bring back former defenseman prospect

Once upon a time, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a promising defensive prospect. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. His ceiling wasn’t stratospheric, but the hope was that he could morph into a solid NHL blueliner.

The Leafs gave him as many opportunities as they could. He even logged some top-pairing minutes for a short while. But he just didn’t live up to expectations. At times, defensive gaffes turned into goals. Other times, he just wasn’t the sort of high-end defenseman the Maple Leafs needed to contend for a Stanley Cup.

That prospect was Travis Dermott. The Maple Leafs got the Newmarket, Ontario native with the 34th overall pick in 2015. He showed some flashes, but lacked the physicality and overall talent level to become a top-four blueliner.

The Leafs eventually traded him at the 2022 deadline to the Vancouver Canucks. Since then, Dermott has unfortunately become a journeyman. He’s spent time with the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, and most recently, the Minnesota Wild.

However, shoulder issues derailed his once promising career.

But that seems to be in the past. As insider Elliotte Friedman reported on November 25, Dermott is back on the ice after offseason surgery. He’s healthy and looking for another shot at the NHL. So, the Maple Leafs should bring back Dermott.

Travis Dermott — who has played 348 NHL games — had left shoulder surgery to correct some recurring problems on July 23



Now healthy, he is training and skating in Mississauga, looking for a landing spot to resume his career.



Good luck to him — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 25, 2025

Given the current state of affairs in Toronto, the Maple Leafs lose nothing. If Dermott is really healthy and back to full strength, he could be an upgrade over Philippe Myers or Dakota Mermis. He wouldn’t have the physicality of Simon Benoit, but could be a decent puck-moving blueliner on the third pairing.

Bringing back Dermott would be the sort of low-risk move that the Maple Leafs cannot afford to overlook.

Maple Leafs could use Dermott as depth for Marlies

Even if Dermott does not crack the NHL lineup right away, he could play a meaningful role for the Marlies. Current blueliners like Henry Thrun and Matt Benning could use some more help. Dermott would be a huge boost at the AHL level, as he rekindles his NHL aspirations.

The Marlies, like all AHL affiliates, could use depth. The roster churn most AHL clubs go through is mind-boggling. That’s why adding some measure of certainty and stability could go a long way for the Maple Leafs’ breeding ground.

If Dermott proves he’s too good for the AHL, well, that’s something that could boost the club. There’s no reason to believe he couldn’t be a serviceable blueliner, especially if (gulp) the Leafs are well out of a playoff spot in a few weeks.

Overall, bringing back Travis Dermott could be a major boost to the Marlies as he looks to get back to the NHL. Perhaps a solid showing with the Marlies could open the door for Dermott with another team. You never know what can happen, as NHL life changes on a dime.