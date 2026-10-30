NHL analyst slams Jim Hiller's treatment of Gavin McKenna

Sergei Bobrovsky's ongoing struggles in net and rookie Gavin McKenna's spectacular three-point performance were the clear headline-grabbers from the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent 5-4 regulation loss to the Seattle Kraken. However, the game result quickly shared the spotlight with a familiar coaching controversy.

Despite McKenna driving the Maple Leafs' offense with two beautiful power-play goals, the first overall pick's limited and questionable five-on-five usage by head coach Jim Hiller once again became a major flashpoint for the Sportsnet broadcast panel as they broke down the opening frame during the first intermission.

Why the Sportsnet Panel Evaporated Jim Hiller's Use of McKenna

In Kirill Marchenko's absence, McKenna took the top spot on the Leafs' first line, alongside captain Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic. Host David Amber opened the panel discussion by highlighting McKenna's roller-coaster period, where he played three shifts, sat for 5-6 minutes, then scored a late power-play goal to tie the game 1-1 heading into the break.

Fellow panelist Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said he had no problem with Hiller's high standards. He commented, "I admit I didn't see anything that said to me after three shifts he should be sat for a while. I was surprised at this. I was shocked it happened."

"I was surprised at this. I was shocked it happened." Elliotte Friedman on McKenna being sat

Luke Gazdic was next to chime in. He thought McKenna did not do anything egregious to miss shifts, but noted that the situation was why he was replaced (McKenna was pulled for right-shot center Colton Sissons to take an offensive zone faceoff).

The former NHL player described McKenna's play to that point as "okay." However, he remarked that "I don't want the kid going out there thinking any mistake, or one mistake, could be his last shift," saying it could affect his mental state. "I don't like it. Just let the kid play," said Gazdic.

Justin Bourne had the last word. The Real Kyper and Bourne co-host said that "you are going to live and die with some good and some bad, as with all players," about McKenna. He then showed a first-period highlight reel of McKenna making plays and having "positive touches" such as a toe-drag snap shot and a carry through the neutral zone before making a nice pass.





About Hiller, Bourne said, "You have to have an even standard with all guys." His problem was Hiller's inconsistent standards. Bourne then showed clips of William Nylander from the first period against the Kraken.

The first highlight saw Nylander make a lackadaisical "pull-up poke" in the defensive zone on the Kraken's first goal. Nylander then compounded the problem by getting beat from the wall by Seattle's Berkly Catton, who scored the Kraken's first goal.

Later, Bourne showed Nylander not moving his feet on a backcheck through the neutral zone; then, on the same shift, he didn't get the puck out of the Leafs' zone. The Sportsnet analyst then noted that Nylander had been on the ice for 14 goals against during 5 versus 5 play over the Maple Leafs' first 14 games.

The consensus from the Sportsnet panel was clear: Hiller needs to step back, let his rookie phenom "cook," and ride the waves of McKenna's high-ceiling talent rather than being so quick to bench him. Pulling the first overall pick off the ice for crucial offensive-zone faceoffs, the exact situations designed to put a player of his caliber in a position to succeed, risks severely eroding his confidence.

Hiller's incredibly quick trigger when it comes to disciplining McKenna has officially become a major storyline to watch as this season plays out. How this coaching dynamic evolves over the coming months will undoubtedly dictate not only the rookie's personal success but also how quickly he can establish himself as a dominant force in the league.