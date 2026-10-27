The Maple Leafs just lost one of their most important forwards

The Toronto Maple Leafs' four-game win streak sadly came to an end last night, as they suffered a 5-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. While it was tough to experience, there was something even worse that came out, as winger Kirill Marchenko had to leave the game after taking a tumble near the boards early in the second period.

The 2018 second-round pick was knocked off balance by Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich, which caused Marchenko to slowly get to his feet and gingerly make his way back to the Leafs bench.

Kirill Marchenko exits the game in the 2nd period after this play. pic.twitter.com/JdKDT9DNSM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2026

This comes at a very bad time, as the Leafs are already without a top defenseman in Chris Tanev, who is on the injured reserve, along with veteran center John Tavares, who is also dealing with a lower-body injury.

Marchenko has been one of the top forwards in the lineup for the Buds so far this season, as the 26-year-old has tallied 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games played. The native of Barnaul, Russia, has played an influential role since coming to Toronto in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, in exchange for Matthew Knies.

Marchenko has been a driving factor in puck movement and in creating scoring chances for the team and other top skaters on the Leafs, which has been a success up to this point. He has helped form a potent offensive corps along with Auston Matthews and William Nylander to make a dangerous attack for the Leafs.

The Leafs are running short on their forward depth

As mentioned before, Toronto is already without one of their top veterans and leaders in Tavares. Now, with Marchenko having to leave a game early due to a lower-body injury, head coach Jim Hiller and management are unfortunately running low on forwards to deploy.

While the Leafs could have anyone replace Marchenko on the second line with Nick Paul and Nylander, as well as on the first powerplay unit with Matthews and Gavin McKenna, the production most certainly will not be the same.

Toronto now has to most likely fill the void of Marchenko's absence for their game Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken by making a call down to the Toronto Marlies and having a player come up for now. Maybe running with one less forward and one more blueliner might be the play, but that is up to how the coaching staff wants to pivot from this unfortunate event.

While this truly is a big punch to the gut of the Leafs, we do hope the outcome of the fall from Marchenko is not too serious and that he can come back fairly soon to help put Toronto back on track and continue the production he has thrived in creating since joining the team.