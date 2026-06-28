NHL analyst believes Maple Leafs can compete for Stanley Cup soon

John Chayka, Mats Sundin, and the Toronto Maple Leafs were busy during the second day of the NHL Draft in Buffalo.

Early in the day, Chayka completed a trade sending defenseman Brandon Carlo to the St. Louis Blues for a couple of third-round picks in this year's draft. Acquiring the 73rd and 76th overall picks gave the Leafs four third-round selections.

With a frequent amount of time on the clock, it gave the NHL Network panel plenty of time to dissect the Maple Leafs. Before Toronto made the 73rd overall pick, former long-time NHLer Tony Granato wanted to discuss what was happening with the Leafs.

Tony Granato's Eye-Opening Take on the Maple Leafs

Granato first mentioned the Maple Leafs changes in coaching and management before turning the discussion to the AHL championship won by the Leafs' farm team, the Toronto Marlies. "They do have prospects that have progressed well enough to win a championship. They got some assets in their organization to go along with the draft to go with the new management's style that's in place."

The former four-time thirty-goal scorer also pointed out how, two years ago, Toronto was very close to beating the Stanley Cup champions (Florida Panthers) and winning their own title. "They fell fast. They can climb back. They're going to have to scratch and claw to do that, but I don't think it's that far away as many people would anticipate."

"They fell fast. They can climb back. They are going to have to scratch and claw to do that, but I do not think it is that far away as many people would anticipate." Former NHLer Tony Granato on the Leafs

Fellow panelist, and former NHL scout and executive, Jason Bukala, agreed. "There's certainly enough there on that roster already. Last year was an anomaly. A lot of those players underachieved last year."

As Granato and Bukala discussed, Toronto's return to contention might be shorter than critics think. Talented stars such as Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies will be further bolstered by the addition of the draft's top pick, Gavin McKenna. The elite playmaker should elevate their top-six forward group immediately.

If Granato is right that the current core isn't that far away, adding a dynamic weapon like McKenna might be the catalyst that accelerates the Maple Leafs back to contention.