Brandon Carlo trade highlights the Maple Leafs' new direction under John Chayka

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made another trade. This time, they have sent defenceman Brandon Carlo to the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Maple Leafs will get two third-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. Those picks end up being Nos. 73 and 76.

This is a bittersweet trade for the Maple Leafs. Most fans wanted Carlo to be dealt because he never really worked out in his short time. However, it also is a reminder that former general manager Brad Treliving traded Fraser Minten and a conditional first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for Carlo. And now, he was shipped out for a pair of third-round picks.

Carlo's short time in Toronto is over

Carlo, 29, spent just over a year and a half with the Maple Leafs after he was acquired at the 2025 Trade Deadline. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to find his footing in Toronto. Almost from the start he looked out of place. Now, he will get a new opportunity with the Blues and have a full offseason to adjust to being traded and playing for a new team.

Last season, he played in 55 games and didn't record a goal but picked up seven assists as well as 37 penalty minutes.

He is entering the last year of a six-year contract that was signed in 2021-22. The deal carries an average annual value of $4.1 million. However, the Bruins retained a percentage, which brings his cap hit to $3.49 million.

For the Maple Leafs, they get two third-round picks that they can continue to add to their prospect pool. So far in the draft, they've drafted Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick and defenceman Alexander Bilecki with the 60th overall pick.

The Maple Leafs' GM John Chayka isn't just rebuilding the blue line early in the offseason. He's also adding draft capital for the 2026 NHL Draft. Which points to two things: Chayka values a deep prospect pool, and the scouting staff has identified players they want in this specific draft.