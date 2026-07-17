Must-see games and grudge matches of the Maple Leafs' 2026-27 schedule

The NHL released its league-wide schedule on Thursday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs learned the remaining games of their 2026-27 season. A day earlier, it was announced that the Maple Leafs' home opener and first game of the season would be against the Montreal Canadiens on September 29.

The 2026-27 season starts sooner than usual as the NHL has expanded the regular season to 84 games, an increase of two games. The Leafs will be looking to rebound from an abysmal 2025-26 season, which saw them finish last in the Atlantic Division and miss the playoffs for the first time in ten years.

Much has changed in Toronto since then. Gone are former general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube. In their place is a revamped front office, led by new GM John Chayka and franchise legend Mats Sundin, brought in as a senior advisor.

New Leafs management made several key additions to the roster, including goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, defenseman Darren Raddysh, first overall draft pick Gavin McKenna, and center Nick Paul. The Maple Leafs raided their division rivals, attempting to enhance their roster, making games against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning all the more mouthwatering.

Leafs' Bobrovsky and Raddysh Face Their Former Teams

Bobrovsky won two Stanley Cups with the Panthers, so Florida deciding not to match his contract offer from the Maple Leafs was one of the juiciest storylines from this past offseason. Both teams are looking to bounce back from being division basement dwellers in 2025-26 and return to the top of the standings.

They first meet in Toronto on Thursday, December 3. Next come two games in March: Saturday, March 6 in Florida, and Monday, March 15 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Bobrovsky and the Leafs hope the joke is on the Panthers during an April Fool's Day game in the last regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Raddysh and Paul see their former teammates from the Tampa Bay Lightning wearing the Maple Leafs' colours on Saturday, December 19, in Toronto. The Leafs then visit Tampa on Saturday, February 20. The division rivals face each other twice during March. On Wednesday, March 17 in Toronto and Tuesday, March 30 in Tampa.

By the time the Leafs face their two division rivals from the Sunshine State in December, enough games will have been played to determine how Bobrovsky's signing looks, as well as whether Raddysh is living up to his contract. Another interesting subplot will be how former Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby is handling his backup role with the Lightning, and how Artur Ahktyamov, whom Toronto kept, is faring with the Leafs.

Other Maple Leafs' Schedule Highlights

Gavin McKenna will not have to wait long to get a first-hand look at fellow first overall pick Matthew Schaefer. Last year's Calder Trophy winner and the New York Islanders visit the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, September 30, at Scotiabank Arena.

The Columbus Blue Jackets would not usually warrant much attention in the Leafs' schedule release, but the offseason report that Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Zach Werenski would be willing to waive his no-trade clause and bring his talents to Toronto makes this must-see viewing. The "must-see" part will actually be in the media interrogation of Werenski before puck drop, as reporters do their best to rehash another brief but huge offseason storyline.

The Maple Leafs will first see Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers as part of a four-game West Coast trip at the end of October. The Leafs play in Edmonton on Saturday, October 24, then see the Calgary Flames on Monday, October 26. On Wednesday, October 28, Toronto visits the Seattle Kraken before finishing off the Western swing with a Saturday, October 31 Halloween game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Battle of Ontario installments begin on Saturday, October 3 at Scotiabank Arena, the Leafs' third of four consecutive home games to begin the 2026-27 season. The Maple Leafs first visit the Nation's capital on Wednesday, January 20. Just over two weeks later, Toronto visits the Senators for a Saturday night matchup on February 13. The Senators come to Toronto on Saturday, March 27 for the last regular season meeting between the arch rivals.

The Maple Leafs will see former teammates Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit on Monday, November 30, at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. Then, they will see them again for a back-to-back set in January: Thursday, January 7 in Philadelphia and Saturday, January 9 in Toronto.

The Leafs visit former star winger Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, October 8. It's Toronto's first road game and is part of a three-game trip that finishes with games in Colorado and Utah. Marner and the Golden Knights make their lone visit to Toronto on Saturday, December 12. The Maple Leafs close their regular season schedule with a road game at MSG against the New York Rangers on Saturday, April 10.

The Maple Leafs 2026-27 schedule will not be short on drama, but nothing shines brighter than the highly anticipated reunions with Florida and Tampa Bay. Watching Bobrovsky and Raddysh lead the Leafs against their former teams will provide some of the best theatre of the hockey calendar. As the season progresses, these grudge matches will play a massive role in shaping each team's playoff aspirations.