Elliotte Friedman reveals surprising subplot to Maple Leafs' Bobrovsky deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs' signing of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the NHL Free Agency period has been one of the bigger stories of the offseason.

The 2-time Stanley Cup champion and multiple Vezina Trophy winner switched allegiances to Toronto, leaving the Florida Panthers. It's led to much chatter about his declining performance, age, and signing with a divisional rival.

Now, new details about the signing have emerged from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman that are sure to keep this storyline in focus once next season begins.

Friedman Exposes the Key Contract Hurdle His Former Team Wouldn't Cross

During the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast with co-host Kyle Bukauskas, Friedman gave a Maple Leafs update as the offseason begins. One of the topics he touched on was Bobrovsky signing with Toronto.

The insider said that the contract signed with the Maple Leafs (3 years, $21 million) was "his last ask of Florida, and Florida was not willing to go there." He said the Panthers had made their decision, and Toronto had given him an offer that Florida wouldn't do.

"I heard that was his last ask of Florida, and Florida was not willing to go there." Elliotte Friedman on Bobrovsky's deal

Friedman opined that the story will be a fascinating one to watch as next year unfolds. "I think he's a really motivated guy. I think he wants to prove there is a lot still there," he said of the Leafs' new netminder.

He revealed he thought the Leafs would carry three goalies before trading Dennis Hildeby, and he mentioned looking forward to watching Bobrovsky work, suggesting the signing could be "boom" or "bust." Friedman described the Maple Leafs as very comfortable betting on Bobrovsky.

While many suspected the Panthers were reluctant to match the terms of Bobrovsky's new deal, hearing it officially confirmed adds a fiery new layer to this Atlantic Division rivalry. By stepping up where Florida hesitated, the Maple Leafs have secured a highly respected, decorated veteran who now has a massive chip on his shoulder.

When next season begins, Bobrovsky will undoubtedly be playing to prove the Maple Leafs right and that his former team made a mistake, ensuring that one of the NHL's biggest offseason storylines will remain absolute "must-see" television when the division rivals meet.