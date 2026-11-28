For the first time since the last week of October, the Toronto Maple Leafs have won two games in a row, after a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Black Friday at TD Garden.

Morgan Rielly scored the Leafs' first two goals of the game, which happened to be his first two goals of the season, and Colton Sissons scored the insurance marker at 7:24 in the third period. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves on 29 shots for his seventh win of the season.

Morgan Rielly continues bounce back season

It's no secret that Rielly's play has fallen off over the years, and that came to a head last season. I think, in a moment of candor, he would agree. This season, however, he has been a pleasant surprise, and a bright spot in what has otherwise been one of the worst months in franchise history.

In the first decade of his career, Rielly was known more for his offensive prowess, especially on the power play. This season, it has been his defensive play that has shone. That is a big reason why it took until Black Friday for the 32-year-old to score his first goal of the campaign. Make that his first two goals.

Mo double dippin’ for his 100th pic.twitter.com/TG6MmOOGl2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 27, 2026

Rielly tied the game at 16:53 of the first, and what was the eventual game-winner late in the second.

"It's an important time," Rielly said after the game. "If you look at how it's been going for our group, we're doing everything we can to turn it around and start playing better, and the last two (games) is a good sign."

His second goal of the game was the 100th of his career.

"It feels good," Rielly said of the milestone. "I know everyone says this, but it's true, you don't spend that much time thinking about it."

There were tons of rumours over the summer, and it ultimately came out that the lifelong Maple Leaf agreed to waive his no-trade clause. It's funny how things come around, because he has been a constant and dependable part of an aging and beat-up D-core.

Stolarz continues to own the crease in Toronto

The topic of goaltending has become a tired one in Toronto. Nevertheless, Stolarz continues to be a stabilizing factor between the pipes.

"Ultimately Stolarz has to make three or so really good saves," Hiller said of his newfound starting netminder. "If you're going to give something up, he was there. We battled on it. It was really good. The structure was good and they had a couple shots where he had to make big saves."

Anthony Stolarz is ABSOLUTELY LOCKED IN right now. Stolarz in his last 5 games: 🔥



🔹 .919 SV%

🔹 2.20 GAA

🔹 28/29 this afternoon in Boston



Two wins in a row. A big part of this team’s success, especially this afternoon#Leafs pic.twitter.com/MANG3az2oX — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) November 27, 2026

While he did have to shut the door in the third, the first period was arguably the most important for Stolarz. The Bruins outshot the Leafs 11-7 and were buzzing for the whole period, for the most part. Casey Mittelstadt scored at 6:31, and it was lights out after that.

Don't look now..

I haven't written about the Leafs' playoff hopes yet; there have just been other things that I have found more interesting. Such as Jim Hiller being a questionable coach or John Chayka being a questionable general manager.

Over the last few weeks, virtually everyone has been saying that the season is over for the Maple Leafs. We're all talking about what to do with the coach and the players since the season is over. Listen, are the odds favourable? No. But the NHL is a crazy league.

The Winnipeg Jets lost nine games earlier in the season. Before Friday night, they were just one point back of a playoff spot. I get it, the Atlantic Division is a different beast, but the Central is no joke either. The classic example is the St. Louis Blues, who were last place in January before winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

I'm not saying the Maple Leafs are going to win the Cup or even make the playoffs, but it's a long season, and every team has ups and downs. Some bigger or lower than others. The Bruins sit in the final wild card slot, and with the win, the Leafs are now eight points back.

It's a lot, I get it, but this team is in no position to tank. They don't own their first-round picks, and have just spent a lot of money. They might not need to win it all right now, but they need to be relevant. There's a lot of hockey left, and they are going to try and be just that.

Up next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will be in Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Penguins and will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.