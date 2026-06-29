Maple Leafs revealed crucial organizational strategy at 2026 NHL Draft

The 2026 NHL Draft was all about Gavin McKenna for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Or at least, that was the main headline.

Once Mr. McKenna officially became a Maple Leaf, the subtext for the rest of the event revealed a crucial organizational strategy. The Leafs, under John Chayka, will do everything they can to stock up on draft picks and prospects.

No, the Leafs are not suddenly rebuilding. They’re not even positioning themselves for a rebuild. While stocking up on picks and prospects might seem like it, that’s not quite the case with the way the NHL is trending.

Believe it or not, John Chayka is playing 5D chess. As risible as that may sound, the Maple Leafs GM is trying to get ahead of the curve. The death of NHL free agency means that teams just can’t spend their way out of issues.

That was something that teams did in the past, even during the flat-cap days. When the NHL froze salary cap increments due to the COVID pandemic, teams found it hard to keep their own free agents.

That’s why teams had to make cap-dump trades. They needed to open up space so that they could pursue players on the open market. There was also the penchant of some teams to trade players before they hit free agency.

A good example was the Mikko Rantanen trade between the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes. The Avalanche knew they weren’t going to be able to keep Rantanen, so they traded him.

That situation would have changed if the cap had risen like it is now.

And because of the rising cap, teams now have room to keep their best players. That’s how the LA Kings re-signed Adrian Kempe, or the Minnesota Wild threw so much money at Kirill Kaprizov.

What that situation also means is that teams will need to find solutions in the trade market. And teams need dry powder to make deals work in the trade market. What is that dry powder? Picks and prospects.

That is the Maple Leafs’ secret strategy. That’s why Chayka sent Brandon Carlo to St. Louis for two picks. The picks in and of themselves weren’t really the issue. It was just having the ammo to stock up and get more players in the system. If these prospects become solid pieces, the Leafs can utilize them on the trade market.

Don’t be surprised to see the Leafs dump as many guys as they can right now in exchange for picks. It’s not the organization punting and looking to rebuild. It’s quite the opposite. The Maple Leafs want to have as many picks, prospects, and serviceable NHLers as they can to make trades happen.

Even if the organization is forced to trade Auston Matthews, it will be in the sort of position where it can succeed without him. Although, I seriously doubt that Matthews would want to leave now. Reinforcements are coming. The cavalry is on its way. So, the Maple Leafs’ captain would be foolish to bail now.