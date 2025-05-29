Former NHLer speculates potential landing spot for Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs free-agent-to-be Mitch Marner could be a great fit for the Anaheim Ducks, former NHLer Brian Boyle believes.

In an episode of Summer Break published on NHL Network on May 27, Boyle discussed a potential landing spot for Mitch Marner. He brought up Anaheim as a great fit given the club’s push to become a playoff team in the near future.

Boyle also brought up the recent hiring of Stanley Cup-winning coach Joel Quenneville. Scandals aside, Boyle believes that Quenneville could be a good influence on Marner.

Boyle expanded on his thoughts, stating:

"They want to make the playoffs. They want to take a big step. That’s what I would think."

Boyle added:

"Coach Q would help. Absolutely. A little less pressure. Just think it’s untenable in Toronto."

Boyle, who played 21 games for the Maple Leafs in 2017, understands how tough the Toronto market can be. So, Mitch Marner’s move out west could shield him from the potentially overwhelming media pressure that comes with playing in the NHL’s hottest market.

Marner is more than likely set to test free agency on July 1. But that doesn’t preclude a return to Toronto. So, a move out west could be in the cards for the 28-year-old Marner.

The Ducks are flush with cap space this summer. PuckPedia shows the Ducks will have just a little under $39 million to play with for next season. However, the club has Trevor Zegras under contract for one more year.

Also, Ryan Strome will be a free agent after 2027 plus the team does not have a single defenseman signed past this season except for 21-year-old Tristan Luneau. That situation means that in 2026, the Ducks will have to virtually resign their entire roster, making it somewhat challenging to sign Marner for the deal he reportedly wants to get.

As it stands, only Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano as signed beyond the 2026-27 season. That situation could impact how much the Ducks are willing to pay Marner if he is willing to head out to California.

Mitch Marner could fit seamlessly with LA Kings

Mitch Marner could join the LA Kings given their club's Stanley Cup experience. | Joel Auerbach/GettyImages

Following Boyle’s analysis, Jason Demers took the floor. In his assessment, the LA Kings would be a better fit for Marner. He stated:

"He’s a perfect fit for the Kings. With him alongside Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Kopitar, there, I think they need some young guys to carry the mantle."

In Demers’ estimation, Marner could be the right piece to get the Kings “over the hump,” as they have lost four straight seasons to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But there’s another key factor that could make the LA Kings the best landing spot for Marner. Demers added:

"He doesn’t have to be the focal point in terms of, if the buck stops, it falls on him afterward. It’s not really him getting blamed. They’re really defensively responsible… and they’re a little bit bigger upfront."

The Kings’ roster construction, according to Demers, could be the right one for Mitch Marner as he looks to find his new home for the foreseeable future.

Demers concluded:

"He can fit in there seamlessly."

Check out the conversation from the beginning till about the 2:30 mark

The Kings have a projected $21.7 million in cap space this summer. The team lacks any big-name free agents to re-sign this summer. However, both Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe will need new contracts in 2026.

That situation could impact the Kings’ decision to pursue Marner and potentially give him the deal he seeks.