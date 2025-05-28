NHL insider says Sam Bennett will sign with Maple Leafs or Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be heavily involved in the free agent market and could be the landing spot for one of the top players available.

As the NHL offseason approaches, speculation surrounding player movement is heating up, especially when it comes to key free agents like Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. According to veteran NHL insider John Shannon, there may not be much suspense about where Bennett will land this summer.

“Don’t waste your time,” Shannon said in a recent segment discussing the 28-year-old’s future. “He’s going to play in one of two places: either Toronto or Sunrise, Florida. That’s it. That’s his decision. He’s not going to market the way other free agents do. He’ll either be a Panther or a Maple Leaf.”

Shannon’s remarks immediately narrowed the field of potential suitors, signaling that Bennett’s next move is more a matter of personal preference and loyalty than financial bidding wars. With his current contract set to expire on July 1, Bennett will become an unrestricted free agent unless the Panthers can lock him up before then. And based on reports out of Florida, the team is making a serious push to re-sign him.

Bennett has been a key contributor to Florida’s recent success, especially during their deep playoff runs. Known for his gritty style, two-way play, and ability to step up in big moments, Bennett has become a fan favorite and locker room leader in Sunrise. Since joining the Panthers in a trade from Calgary in 2021, Bennett has registered 92 goals and 98 assists over 278 games and played a pivotal role during the Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito has made it clear that retaining Bennett is a priority. “Sam brings an edge to our lineup that’s hard to replace,” Zito said in a recent interview. “We’re doing everything we can to keep him here long-term.”

Meanwhile, north of the border, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly very interested in bringing the native Ontarian home. NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette recently stated that the Leafs remain "very interested" in Bennett, especially given his playoff pedigree and physical presence—traits that Toronto has been criticized for lacking in recent postseason exits.

The Leafs’ interest is fueled not only by Bennett’s on-ice contributions but also by the narrative appeal of a homecoming. Bennett, born in Holland Landing, Ontario, was a top draft pick in 2014 and has long been linked to the Leafs in trade rumors. When asked earlier this season about the idea of playing in Toronto, Bennett was noncommittal but open, saying, “Yeah, you never know.”

Toronto’s front office is facing its own offseason challenges, including managing the salary cap and making decisions on other core players. However, bringing in someone like Bennett, who offers physicality, leadership, and playoff experience, could be a strategic move to reshape the team’s identity.

What makes Bennett’s case particularly intriguing is Shannon’s assertion that the forward has no interest in shopping himself around to the highest bidder. That sets him apart from many other big-name free agents who are expected to entertain multiple offers. Instead, Bennett appears to be weighing only two outcomes: remaining loyal to the Panthers, where he has found a good fit and success, or starting a new chapter with his hometown team.

This focused approach could make negotiations more straightforward for both teams involved, but it also adds pressure. The Panthers will need to act quickly to ensure Bennett doesn’t slip away, while the Leafs will have to clear the necessary cap space and make a convincing pitch if they want to bring him in.

As July 1 approaches, Sam Bennett's free agency is shaping up to be one of the NHL offseason’s most closely watched storylines—not because of widespread interest from multiple teams, but precisely because of the limited scope of his decision. With only two options on the table—Toronto or Florida—it’s a high-stakes battle between a player’s current success and his hometown allure. Whether he stays in the Sunshine State or heads north to Toronto, Bennett’s choice will have ripple effects for whichever team lands him.