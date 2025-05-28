2024-25 Leafs Grades: Ryan Reaves fails to pass in challenging season

Ryan Reaves failed to make a passing grade for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. The rugged winger started the season with the big club, hoping that his rough-and-tumble approach would serve the Leafs well under new coach Craig Berube.

But there’s a problem with Reaves. He’s a one-dimensional guy who would have been a sensation 35 years ago.

If there was a time machine, the Leafs could have used him in that Western Conference Final against Wayne Gretzky and the LA Kings in 1993. However, we’re in 2025, and in this timeline, Reaves’ skill set is no longer relevant to the modern skills-based NHL style.

That being said, Reaves offered virtually nothing offensively for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. He had two assists in 35 games.

That was it.

I’d love to talk about advanced metrics and the whole lot, but there really isn’t much to talk about. Reaves logged 28 penalty minutes, featuring a couple of heavyweight tilts. I recall that game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 22 when Reaves went toe-to-toe with Mathieu Olivier, hoping to light a spark under the team.

Nothing happened. Splat.

Reaves was eventually sent down to the Marlies in early March to make space at the trade deadline. The bulk of his cap hit got buried in the AHL, but that was largely inconsequential. The Leafs just wanted to clear a roster spot.

In the AHL, Reaves suited up for three games, scoring one goal. He was back with the big club during the playoffs but did not see any game action.

I will say that I like Ryan Reaves. He’s the prototypical enforcer I grew up watching. Reaves is like Bob Probert, Stu Grimson, Rob Ray, or Tony Twist. These were guys who had little to offer offensively but made up for it with grit and toughness.

Alas, that was 35 years ago.

In today’s game, there is little room for Reaves’ one-dimensional skill set. My instinct tells me that he’ll be back in camp in the fall, but will most likely end up like Kyle Clifford did, playing out his contract with the Marlies.

Perhaps the Leafs find a trade partner for Reaves. Who knows, there could be a team like the Chicago Blackhawks or San Jose Sharks that would like his locker room presence around their younger players.

Three questions about Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves

Did he live up to expectations?

Sadly, no. Reaves gets a fail as his antics and pugilistic abilities did not offer the team any sort of benefit moving forward. While no one expected him to be a major factor on the scoresheet, his absence of offensive contributions pretty much wasted a roster spot this season.

What can fans expect from him next season?

Nada. It will be surprising to see Reaves on the Opening Night roster. He’ll likely stay in the AHL unless the Leafs find a willing trade partner to give him one last kick at the NHL can.

What’s his grade for the 2024-25 season?

F. Poor guy, he’s a great person and one heck of a leader. But his one-dimensional persona is in short demand in today’s NHL. He’ll be lucky to get another shot at the NHL past this season.

My personal hope is that Reaves gets another chance to play, be it in Toronto or anywhere else.