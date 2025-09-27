Maple Leafs' new fourth line fixes major problem

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have quietly uncovered an effective forward trio, and it's not one you'll find at the top of the lineup.

Through the early preseason slate, Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, and Easton Cowan have emerged as a surprisingly dominant unit, flashing instant chemistry, relentless pace, and a knack for tilting the ice.

What was once a recurring limitation in the Leafs' roster construction —bottom-line inconsistency —is now showing signs of becoming a legitimate strength. As the preseason winds down, Maple Leafs' coach Craig Berube must be thrilled with what he has seen from this trio.

The line was dominant in a recent preseason victory over the Montreal Canadiens. It continued a trend of productivity since Berube put them together as a unit. It gives the Leafs hope that a past roster flaw can turn into a strength.

Leafs' new fourth line shows significant potential

The game versus the Canadiens marked the second time over the Leafs' first three preseason games that Laughton, Lorentz, and Cowan played together. They combined for four goals and eight points in the Maple Leafs' 7-2 victory.

The new potential fourth-line combination was not on the Leafs' radar a year ago. Laughton was still a Philadelphia Flyer and didn't arrive in Toronto until last year's trade deadline. The GTA product never found a comfort zone during the stretch drive of the regular season, registering only four points in twenty games. The playoffs weren't any better. Laughton had only two assists in thirteen postseason games.

He recently admitted that his performance wasn't good enough for his hometown team after his arrival. Since getting settled over the offseason, he appears more at ease to start his first full season in Toronto.

Lorentz joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout (PTO) for last year's training camp and proceeded to make the team. He delivered a solid season, endearing himself to the team's fans with his relentless effort and knack for scoring important goals (five of his eight goals were game-winners).

He threw his body around, tallying 199 hits over eighty games, and continually professed his love of playing for his boyhood's favorite team. General manager Brad Treliving rewarded the winger with a three-year deal for $4.05 million.

Cowan, the Maple Leafs' top prospect, continues to impress with the opportunities presented to him. While the Leafs hope he will someday fill a top-six role, he must first learn to be defensively responsible at the NHL level.

After dominating junior, his ability to take the next step and earn a job with the Maple Leafs is one of the biggest stories of training camp. He appears closer to landing a roster spot with each passing day. At worst, he is likely to get a nine-game regular season trial before burning a year on his entry-level contract.

The potential of the line is intriguing. Laughton has scored double-digit goals in seven NHL seasons. Cowan has set points-streak records, won major awards, and a Memorial Cup in junior. Lorentz knows his role as a fourth-liner and handles it with aplomb.

A Laughton-Lorentz-Cowan fourth line would far succeed any group the Leafs have previously had in that role over recent seasons. No more David Kampf and Ryan Reaves and their limitations.

Depth and support from the bottom six have been lacking over the past nine playoff seasons. This combination has the capacity to change that. Lorentz and Laughton are also key members of the team's penalty-killing units.

While it's still early, the preseason impact of Laughton, Lorentz, and Cowan can't be ignored. Their energy, chemistry, and two-way effectiveness have injected new life into a part of the Maple Leafs' lineup that has long been a liability.

If their strong play continues into the regular season, this trio won't just fill out the roster, they could become a reliable advantage in matchups that have historically gone against Toronto. For a team with postseason ambitions, that kind of depth could make all the difference.