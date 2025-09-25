More than any other veteran player on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Scott Laughton needs this preseason to go well. After being a trade deadline acquisition and then failing to meet the high-end price that the Leafs paid for him, Laughton is ready to put that behind him. And he did exactly that in the first period Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

In just the first few minutes, Laughton took advantage of a misread from a Canadiens defender, launched himself past him through the neutral zone in pursuit of the puck, picked it up at the top of the faceoff circle and then absolutely sniped it past Samuel Montembeault to open the scoring.

It was glimpse from his high-scoring Oshawa General days -- Laughton has regularly been a bottom-six contributor in his NHL career but there is some skill within those hands and he put it all on display there. But he wasn't even close to being done.

Several minutes later, with just less than seven minutes to go in that same first period, the Maple Leafs once again took advantage of a quick counterattack and Laughton was the benefactor.

GREAT SKILL FROM LAUGHTON FOR HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE PERIOD 😮 pic.twitter.com/Ij1ELtaIXv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 25, 2025

After a quick change in possession, Laughton's linemate Bobby McMann received the pass cleanly in the neutral zone along the right side of the ice. The 29-year-old winger then drew in the Montreal defender just a perfect amount to then chip it up to a rushing Laughton who was able to easily get in the slot and put another one in the back of the Canadiens' net.

Two swift plays -- two plays built off the foundation that speed kills and it's coming from a player who is certainly not known for any agility whatsoever, but made the perfect read to get on the board.

And Laughton needed that so badly. He finished his only other preseason performance with zero points and just one measily shot on goal in 12:18 TOI. Now on the top line of a visiting Leafs team in the archrival building, Laughton has come prepared to lead the charge and cause the Canadiens to get embarrassed on home turf.

At first intermission, the score is 3-1 for Toronto after McMann scored to earn his second point of the night.