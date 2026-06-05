Maple Leafs need to steer clear of acquiring Darnell Nurse

With Toronto Maple Leafs' general manager John Chayka reportedly exploring the trade market for Morgan Rielly, speculation is starting to build about what a potential return could look like. One hypothetical scenario making the rounds is a blockbuster swap with the Edmonton Oilers involving Darnell Nurse.
The rumour mill gained traction following a report from Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, who revealed that the Oilers and Nurse are officially headed for a breakup. According to Spector, Edmonton management is ready and willing to move on from the 31-year-old defenseman as soon as possible, with general manager Stan Bowman set to meet with Nurse to discuss his future and whether he would waive his no-movement clause.
While moving on from Rielly’s contract is a priority for the front office, capitalizing on Edmonton’s situation to acquire Nurse would be a major mistake for the Maple Leafs.
Swapping Nurse for Rielly doesn't make sense
Financially, the move doesn’t make sense for Toronto. Rielly carries a $7.5 million cap hit through the 2029-30 season. Nurse, on the other hand, is under contract for the same term but comes in at a $9.25 million cap hit. Taking on an extra $1.75 million for a player whose current team is looking to move on from him would severely limit Chayka’s flexibility in building out the rest of the roster.
The on-ice performance only adds to the concern. Nurse is coming off a disappointing season in Edmonton, registering seven goals and 24 points while finishing minus-12 and seeing his ice time drop. His defensive consistency has wavered, and his underlying numbers point to a player who needs heavy sheltering at five-on-five to stay effective.
If Toronto is going to move on from the longest-tenured member of its roster, the focus should be on shedding salary or bringing back younger, more dynamic assets that fit the next core. Not swapping a defensemen who is one year younger, more expensive, and a less effective version of a left-shot defenseman in Nurse. Who would most definitely set the franchise in the wrong direction. No matter how the deal is structured, Chayka should be steering clear of this option.
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