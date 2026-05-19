The Maple Leafs may have found the perfect Morgan Rielly trade destination

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into one of the biggest offseasons the organization has had in years under new general manager John Chayka. There are major decisions coming across the roster, but one of the biggest conversations probably revolves around Morgan Rielly.

Rielly has been part of this era longer than anybody. He’s been through the rebuild, the playoff disappointments, the constant pressure, all of it. But after a very difficult season where the defensive issues became impossible to ignore. It does feel like it’s time for the Maple Leafs to go in a different direction. And, if they are serious about exploring that route, the San Jose Sharks feel like one of the more logical landing spots.

Sharks have both cap space and roster fit for Rielly

The Sharks are still very much in the middle of their rebuild, but there’s finally direction there now with Macklin Celebrini leading the next wave. The problem is the blue line is still incredibly thin. They only have one veteran NHL blueliner signed past July 1; they have a lot of work to do this summer. Which is where Rielly’s fit comes into play.

Even with the inconsistencies in his game lately, he still brings value as a puck-moving defenseman who can run a power play and handle top-four usage. On a younger Sharks roster, he’d likely walk right into a major role immediately. He could easily slot on the top pair while helping stabilize things for some of the younger defensemen coming through the system.

Financially, it makes a lot of sense too. San Jose is one of the few teams in the league that can realistically absorb Rielly’s full $7.5 million cap hit without making things complicated for Toronto. If Chayka can move that contract without retaining salary, it completely changes the flexibility the Maple Leafs have to reshape the rest of the roster this summer.

That’s the biggest appeal from Toronto’s side. Is not the return itself, but the cap space it creates afterward.

Rielly would need to waive his no movement clause

Of course, none of this matters unless Rielly is willing to waive his no-movement clause, and that’s where this probably becomes complicated.

He’s spent his entire NHL career in Toronto. That carries weight, but at the same time, there may be some appeal in stepping away from the pressure and noise that follows the Maple Leafs. He’s had to deal with that every single season of his career, especially after how the last few years have unfolded.

San Jose offers a completely different environment. Less media attention, less day-to-day scrutiny, and a chance to take on more of a veteran leadership role with a younger group that’s still trying to establish itself. There’s also a pretty realistic path for him to continue playing big minutes there rather than potentially seeing his role slowly reduced in Toronto moving forward.

The return itself probably wouldn’t be massive. Realistically, this feels more like a cap-clearing hockey trade than one designed to bring back premium futures. Maybe there’s a mid-tier asset involved or a contract like Barclay Goodrow coming back the other way to help balance things financially. Which Toronto could then flip and retain a portion of his $3.6 million cap hit, rather than Rielly's $7.5 million cap hit.

But for the Maple Leafs, this isn’t about “winning” the trade on paper. It’s about resetting part of the roster, creating cap flexibility, and most importantly using that open cap space to add to their roster and hopes to get back to the playoffs next season.