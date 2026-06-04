4 realistic trade destinations for Morgan Rielly

With the news that Morgan Rielly has reportedly softened his stance on waiving his no-movement clause, general manager John Chayka suddenly has a real opportunity to reshape the Toronto Maple Leafs' blue line and free up $7.5 million in cap space. Rielly is the longest-tenured Maple Leaf, but a change of scenery is now at least in play if the right situation presents itself.

Because of the NMC, this is fully in his control. He’s only going to consider destinations that line up with where he is in his career. With that in mind, a few teams stand out more than others.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have been mentioned for a while, and it makes sense on paper. They’re coming out of a rebuild and starting to look for stability on defence. Rielly would step in immediately as a top-four option, help drive their power play, and take some pressure off younger players on the roster. From the Maple Leafs’ side, this is also the cleanest cap outcome. San Jose has the space to take the full contract without retention, which would give Toronto a straightforward reset financially.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are the hometown angle. Rielly is from West Vancouver, and the Canucks are firmly in a win-now window. After trading Quinn Hughes, they could use another puck-mover who can skate and help transition the game. It would take some cap creativity to make it work, but with where the Canucks are right now, it does make sense.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are still building around Connor Bedard and need established players to support that next stage. They have the cap space, and they’re looking for stability on the blue line. Rielly would immediately become their top option in a lot of situations, especially moving the puck and running offence from the back end. There’s also a clear leadership element here on a young roster.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are in a similar spot, trying to move out of a rebuild and become more competitive. They’ve got skill up front, but the defence still needs experience and structure. They’ve been heavily rumoured to attempt to re-sign John Carlson, but if that doesn’t materialize, Rielly becomes a logical alternative. It’s a quieter market, a defined role, and a chance to be part of a group trying to take a step forward.