Maple Leafs named massive winners of the NHL Draft after landing Gavin McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs did the expected with the first overall pick of the NHL Draft, taking Gavin McKenna.

Despite a first-half slump in the NCAA, the Penn State product rebounded during the second half of the collegiate season, reinforcing his status as the consensus top prospect. It was enough to convince the Maple Leafs new front office, general manager John Chayka, and senior advisor Mats Sundin, to stick with the betting favorite when making their selection.

The day before the first round of the draft, Chayka said the Leafs' management had decided who they were picking. He did not reveal the choice, but used the words "conviction" and "unanimous" to describe the front office's thinking.

It turns out, after considering all their options, the Leafs chose McKenna, who had topped the draft boards for most of the past two seasons leading up to the draft. The team's fans were thrilled with the pick, and multiple NHL experts agreed that the selection was a hit.

Why NHL Experts Agree Gavin McKenna is a Game-Changer for Toronto

Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon chose the Maple Leafs as one of five "winners" of the draft for taking McKenna. His evaluation stated, " There's no guarantee that McKenna ends up being the most winning player from this draft, but it's hard to imagine the Buds didn't land themselves an offensive force when they grabbed the super-skilled 18-year-old who's been a projected top pick for years. All in all, this is a massive win for Toronto."

""All in all, this is a massive win for Toronto."" Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon on taking McKenna

TSN scouting director Craig Button was next to offer an opinion on the Maple Leafs choosing McKenna. Host Gino Reda asked him if McKenna can have an impact on the Leafs right away, and what kind of impact he can have.

Button replied, "He's a playmaking winger, he's ready to play in the NHL." The TSN analyst felt the number-one pick's biggest influence would be on the Maple Leafs' captain, Auston Matthews. He stated his belief that Matthews is still the best goal scorer in the NHL, and that McKenna's playmaking and vision will help him return to form, especially on the power play.

"I think Gavin McKenna can come in and help in that area (power play), and specifically, Auston Matthews." He suggested playing on the top line with Matthews will help his production, and that Matthews can carry the load while McKenna finds his way and adjusts to the NHL.

The final breakdown of the McKenna pick comes from Rachel Kryshak's analysis of the first round. "McKenna is going to be an immediately impactful player, something the Leafs desperately need. He will be a significant help to their power play with his playmaking ability. With a new coach in Jim Hiller, who was offensively minded in Toronto as an assistant coach, McKenna will be given the opportunity to flourish alongside Auston Matthews and help the Leafs' captain regain a 50-plus-goal pace. There is the very real possibility the Leafs have added a premier playmaker, who can be a star in the NHL."

Chayka could have gone off-board and tried to be cute with the first overall pick. Instead, he went with the heavy-favorite among league-wide scouts and executives. It's a choice that most agree has the makings of being a big win for the Maple Leafs.