Maple Leafs fans react to Gavin McKenna becoming the No. 1 pick

A disastrous 2025-26 season saw the Toronto Maple Leafs drop to last place in the Atlantic Division and miss the NHL playoffs for the first time in a decade. Adding to the pain of a franchise-worst season-to-season drop in points was the possibility of losing their first-round draft pick to their arch nemesis and division rival, the Boston Bruins.

A doom-and-gloom scenario was avoided, however, when the Maple Leafs miraculously won the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to the first pick in the NHL Draft. After being gifted the first overall selection, new Leafs' general manager John Chayka didn't risk moving away from the opportunity in front of him.

Chayka stated that the Leafs "considered everything" leading up to the draft, including other prospects or trading down, but in the end, they went with the top-rated prospect from the Penn State Nittany Lions. The historic pick comes ten years after Toronto chose future captain and multiple Rocket Richard winner, center Auston Matthews in 2016.

Maple Leafs Pick McKenna: "The Future Has Arrived"

THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED 🤩



WITH THE FIRST PICK IN THE 2026 NHL DRAFT, THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS SELECT GAVIN MCKENNA 🍁 pic.twitter.com/dxEIAoF1zJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 26, 2026

The McKenna era started with celebrity singer Justin Bieber, and noted Maple Leafs fan, announcing Toronto's choice. The Buffalo contingent had a similar harsh reaction to the McKenna pick, as they did when Matthews was selected in the same arena a decade earlier.

Chayka was true to his word that the Maple Leafs would make the first overall selection. Before the draft, he revealed that the Leafs' management had "conviction" and were "unanimous" in who they would select. Based on the immediate reaction of the team's fans, the majority are thrilled with the choice.

After shaking hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Bieber, McKenna was welcomed to the organization via a video message from Matthews. Both McKenna and Bieber seemed thrilled with the happenings. Based on the immediate reaction of the team's fans, they, too, are excited about the possibilities with McKenna joining Matthews in Toronto.

Party up Toronto maple leafs fans Gavin mckenna is a Toronto maple leaf — Cody Jones (@CodyJ142000) June 26, 2026







Comments ranged from "the future is looking bright" to "Toronto gets its next franchise star." While the Maple Leafs will have to be patient with their expectations from McKenna, there is no denying the skill set he possesses. Expecting too much, too soon, may put undue pressure on the gifted winger.

🚨 Gavin McKenna goes No. 1 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.



Toronto gets its next franchise star.



Sources: ESPN https://t.co/ZREtzobJKE pic.twitter.com/55XAHWOzPG — irevs.co (@irevsdotco) June 26, 2026

With the selection of McKenna, the Maple Leafs have added this year's top-rated prospect to the organization to join stars Matthews and William Nylander. It now allows the veteran stars to be complemented by a young nucleus of McKenna, Matthew Knies, Easton Cowan, and Ben Danford. There's no doubt Toronto and its fans are excited for the next era to begin.