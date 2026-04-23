Maple Leafs must lock up this young winger long-term before it’s too late

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding Nick Robertson this season. Reports have surfaced, confirming that the Maple Leafs were looking to trade Robertson this season. In particular, chatter has emerged confirming that there was an offer on the table by the Leafs for former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Egor Chinakhov.

For better or worse, the Maple Leafs got stuck with Robertson all season long. And the 24-year-old made the most of his opportunity. He played a fully healthy season, something he had struggled with in the past, reaching career-highs across the board.

Over the last three seasons, Robertson has scored 14, 15, and 16 goals. His point total climbed from 22 last season to 32 this season.

That’s considering that the Robertson doesn’t really get top-six minutes. He typically plays in a middle-six role, averaging around 12 minutes a game.

That’s not bad, but it’s not precisely the best environment to unlock his full skill set. Still, Robertson has made strides, and that’s why it’s time for the Maple Leafs to lock him up to a multi-year deal.

Yes, that’s right. Robertson, who’s been a bit of a controversial figure in Toronto, has proven he has 20-goal potential in him. If the Maple Leafs give Robertson a serious look in a top-six role, he could easily top 20 goals and potentially hit 50 points.

That situation, of course, would depend on his linemates. But there’s no reason why Robertson couldn’t reach those totals under the right circumstances.

What could multi-year contract for Robertson look like?

That’s a bit of a tricky question. A good starting point might be looking at a four or even five-year deal for the former second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Now, this is an interesting point because Robertson has two years left before reaching UFA status. That’s why a two-year deal, for instance, would be perfect for Robertson. Such a deal would walk him to free agency, at which point he could bolt Toronto if he chose.

Signing him to a four-year deal now, for instance, would buy two of those UFA years. And it would also allow the Maple Leafs to avoid overpaying in two years’ time.

As for the dollar value, that depends on how the club views Robertson. If the Maple Leafs believe he’ll be a 20-goal scorer, they’ll have to cough up somewhere around $4 million a season.

That would be pretty much the deal the Leafs didn’t want to give Bobby McMann. So, if the Leafs didn’t want to pay McMann, why would they pay Robertson?

Well, that assessment happened under the previous administration. Perhaps the new administration will look at Robertson with a fresh pair of eyes and determine he is worth keeping.

As a final thought: If the Leafs don’t want to pay Robertson, they’ll just have to trade him. There wouldn’t be any sense in keeping a guy they feel is too expensive.

It will be interesting to see how Robertson fits into the plan once a new GM takes over.