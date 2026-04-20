Maple Leafs just hit a major turning point in their GM search

The Toronto Maple Leafs have major work to do ahead of them this summer, but the first thing that is on their to-do list is to find a new general manager. And according to a recent report, they have hit a major turning point in that search.

There have been several names thrown around connecting the Maple Leafs to other executives around the NHL, and other personnel who were previously in the game and led teams to past glory, but now it appears that they are starting to narrow that list down to a select few.

Maple Leafs take big step forward in GM search

According to Frank Seravalli, the Maple Leafs are reaching the stage in their search for a new general manager that includes getting down to the few finalists. The Leafs cast their net wide in this search for someone to lead this team back to respectability, and now are getting down to the final remaining names.

Sources say the Maple Leafs are advancing to the ‘finalist’ stage of their interview process this week.



No guarantee on timeline but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new GM in place by the end of the week. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 20, 2026

While there are no specific names mentioned, you have to wonder about Mike Gillis, since his name has been in the news the most and it almost feels like foregone conclusion that the former Canucks general manager will take up some high-ranking executive role in the Toronto front office. What feels most likely right now is that Gillis will be the president of hockey operations, while a less-experienced, possibly first-time general manager works under him.

And then there are some presumed frontrunners for that general manager position. Ryan Martin, current assistant general manager with the Rangers, John Chayka, and maybe some of the internal options such as current Toronto assistant general managers like Ryan Hardy and Brandon Pridham, feel like the likely candidates.

Could we see this all get sorted out this week? It's a possibility. With the Devils hiring Sunny Mehta last week, and other teams like the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators on the hunt for new executives, the Leafs have been pushed into making a decision before one of those other teams scoop up another person they want to hire.