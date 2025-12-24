What’s gone wrong for Nick Robertson in Toronto?

It is no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs have been struggling to put the puck in the net. When their stars aren't taking over the game, it is hard for the Maple Leafs to win. Their bottom six is built upon big physical players that grind the other teams' lines to wear them out by the end of the game. Players like Dakota Joshua, Steven Lorentz, Nicolas Roy, and Bobby McMann are not going to produce goals night in and night out. However, the Maple Leafs do have Nick Robertson, and he hasn't been producing to the capabilities that we all know he can, or was supposed to. The Leafs simply need more out of him to be a true Stanley Cup contender.

From OHL star to NHL player

Nick Robertson was drafted back in 2019, 53rd overall. He was a superstar in the OHL, scoring 55 goals in just 46 games during the 2019-20 campaign with the Peterborough Petes. Robertson was looking like an absolute steal for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He developed well and made his NHL debut in the bubble against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Robertson scored one goal in four games for the Leafs. The future was looking bright. Later down the road, Robertson struggled to find his footing with the Leafs, suffering many injuries and not playing to his potential. Although the early part of this season went well for Robertson, he has taken a step back and has struggled to stay in the lineup at times. Craig Berube acknowledged his early start, but also said that he has regressed.

If the Maple Leafs want to be a playoff team this year, they will need more scoring up and down the lineup. The Maple Leafs have struggled to score as of late, costing them many games, ultimately slipping down to last place in the Atlantic Division. The reason I'm writing about Robertson stepping up is that all of us know what kind of player he can become. When given the right opportunity, Robertson can thrive, but he can't at a consistent rate. He has struggled to play good hockey as of late and looks invisible on a night-to-night basis.

The Leafs need more from Robertson

The Maple Leafs could also use Robertson on the power play. The Maple Leafs have the worst power play in the league, converting at just 13%, well below the NHL average. All good teams in the NHL can use the power play to their advantage and can win games when their five-on-five play isn't great. This was something the Leafs used to do really well; their power play was always near the top of the league, which made them such a successful team in the regular season. But now with the Leafs struggling to score on the man advantage, they will need more of their lineup to contribute. With the stars not scoring, Robertson has a golden opportunity to prove that he can score and be a good player in the NHL.

If Robertson can continue to work hard and find ways to score, he can be a really productive player in the league. But until he can find that next gear, he will be stuck in the same position. The Maple Leafs need Robertson to be better and more effective going forward.