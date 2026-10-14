Maple Leafs may have uncovered a hidden gem in former 1st-round pick

Last month, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

The Maple Leafs' decision to sign Brisson is not too difficult to understand. They needed more forward depth, and Brisson is a young former NHL first-round pick. Thus, there was no risk in Toronto signing him for the season.

Now, the Maple Leafs' decision to sign Brisson is looking very smart. This is because the 24-year-old forward is absolutely dominating the AHL with the Toronto Marlies right now.

In four games so far this campaign with the Marlies, Brisson has recorded an impressive five goals and seven points. This included him recording a hat trick for the Marlies in his most recent appearance against the Hamilton Hammers on Oct. 11. He also scored two goals and recorded an assist against the Hammers on Oct. 3.

With numbers like these, Brisson is making an immediate impact with the Marlies. Now, he will be aiming to keep this kind of play up for the AHL club from here.

Could Brisson earn a call-up to the Maple Leafs' roster soon?

If Brisson keeps this kind of play up for the Marlies, it is certainly fair to wonder if the Maple Leafs will give him a chance on their NHL roster soon. The Manhattan Beach, California native is showing a lot of promise in the AHL early on, and that could spark the Maple Leafs to call him up. This is especially so if the Original Six club ends up dealing with injury trouble as the season carries on.

Brisson does not have a ton of NHL experience on his resume at this point in his career. In 27 career NHL games over three seasons split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers, he has posted two goals, nine points, and 23 hits. His best NHL season was in 2023-24 with Vegas, as he recorded two goals and eight points in 15 games.

While Brisson has not broken out at the NHL level yet, the Maple Leafs should not be afraid to call him up if he continues to shine with the Marlies. The offense he is producing is very encouraging, and he could raise his value as an NHL prospect again if he keeps this play up. It will be intriguing to see how he builds on his great start to the season with the Marlies from here.