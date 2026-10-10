Maple Leafs need to swing a big trade for Simon Edvinsson to make this season worth it

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made an array of changes to their roster since the offseason. They have added many new players to their roster since the summer, including Kirill Marchenko, Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Nick Blankenburg, Miles Wood, and Zack MacEwen.

Yet, when looking at the Maple Leafs' current roster, it is fair to wonder if general manager John Chayka could look to make another move during the early stages of the season. The Maple Leafs could use another high-impact defenseman for the left side of their blueline.

Due to this, one player who the Maple Leafs should strongly consider pursuing is Detroit Red Wings young star defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson has quickly emerged as one of the NHL's most interesting trade candidates. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the 23-year-old defenseman would prefer to be traded rather than re-sign with Detroit. Due to this, the Maple Leafs would be very wise to at least kick tires on him.

Edvinsson has shown during the early stages of his career that he can make a real impact already. The 2021 sixth-overall pick posted nine goals, 25 points, 94 hits, 148 blocks, and a plus-12 rating in 72 games last season for Detroit. He also had seven goals, 31 points, 86 hits, 144 blocks, and a plus-12 rating in 78 games for the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season. With numbers like these, he plays a strong all-around game and would make a lot of sense of the Maple Leafs to pursue.

Furthermore, with the Maple Leafs being a team that is focused on both the present and future, Edvinsson could be a great match for them. He is a restricted free agent, so Toronto would need to lock him up to a new deal if they acquired him. Yet, with the young blueliner having such good potential, he is worth some real consideration for the Maple Leafs.

Edvinsson would give the Maple Leafs' top four a new look

If the Maple Leafs added Edvinsson, he would be an obvious fit in their top four. He could benefit from playing on a pairing with a defensive defenseman like Chris Tanev. Yet, he could also work well playing with Darren Raddysh due to his steady all-around play.

Ultimately, with the Maple Leafs' blueline needing a boost, it would be entirely understandable if they pursued Edvinsson. It would take a significant trade offer to land him, but he would be worth the price if he continues to head toward becoming a true top-pairing NHL defenseman.