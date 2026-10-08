This Maple Leafs tough guy deserves a real shot in the lineup

Following their very disappointing 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs added several new players to their roster during the offseason.

It is not too difficult to understand why the Maple Leafs added several players during the summer. Last season's roster was simply not good enough, so their group was simply due for some real changes.

One of the Maple Leafs' smaller signing s was Zack MacEwen. The Original Six club quietly signed the 30-year-old forward to a two-year, $1.75 million contract in free agency. This was after he was limited to only three games last season with the New Jersey Devils, where he had zero points and six hits.

MacEwen has only played in one of the Maple Leafs' four games so far this season. That was against the Montreal Canadiens for their opening night contest, where he received just 5:25 of ice time.

With that, MacEwen has not really gotten much of a chance to play for the Maple Leafs. However, with the Maple Leafs needing more bite, they should strongly consider giving him more opportunities in their bottom six.

Every NHL club that needs an energy player who makes the game tougher for its opponents. MacEwen fits that description perfectly, and the Maple Leafs should not be afraid to play him more regularly. This is especially so when Toronto faces off against grittier clubs, like the Florida Panthers.

Zack MacEwen has the potential to be a solid depth forward for the Maple Leafs

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs did not bring MacEwen to see one of their top goal scorers. Instead, his primary role for the Maple Leafs is to make them harder to play against when he is in the lineup. If he provides toughness and grit for the Maple Leafs, he could end up being a very solid depth forward for the Original Six club.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if the Maple Leafs start to give MacEwen more opportunities as the season rolls on. He should enter the lineup when injuries arise, as he is also capable of playing both center and on the wing.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what kind of season MacEwen can put together during his first year as a Maple Leaf. He is a player who Toronto should be open to playing more, as he could provide their fourth line with a much-needed spark because of his heart-and-soul kind of play.