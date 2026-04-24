Maple Leafs may have next resident of Robidas Island lined up

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have the next resident of Robidas Island all lined up and ready to go.

For those not familiar, Robidas Island is a not-so-mythical place where unwanted Maple Leafs players go to be forgotten. The Island was named in honor of Stephane Robidas, who signed a three-year deal in 2014, but played less than a season before going on LTIR for the remainder of this time with Toronto.

Since then, some residents have ended up there with questionable injuries, allowing the team to sidestep their contracts. The Island started during the Lou Lamoriello administration, but sort of decommissioned during the Kyle Dubas era.

However, the Islander resurfaced with Brad Treliving. The most recent resident was David Kampf. Kampf was actually lucky because he managed to escape the Island. He got a fresh start in Vancouver and then ended up in Washington. At least his story had a happy ending.

But one story that may not have such a happy ending is that of Max Domi. The Leafs have long been rumored to be looking to get out of his contract. It’s one of the Treliving’s mistakes that the next GM will want to get out of. But with Domi’s contract practically untradeable, one option may remain: Placing Domi on waivers.

That’s what Jonas Siegel of The Athletic suggested in a recent piece. If the Leafs can’t find a taker for Domi, he could hit the waiver wire. Just like Kampf this season, Domi could get a one-way ticket to Robidas Island next season.

What happens if Domi lands on Robidas Island

Let’s imagine for a minute that Domi clears waivers (he most assuredly would). The Maple Leafs airlift him to the Island with a suitcase and enough survival gear for a few weeks.

Like Kampf, it’s unlikely he’ll play for the Marlies. Domi might just end up sitting, waiting for something to happen. There’s a good chance that an early injury in the season or towards the end of training camp may entice a team to acquire Domi out of desperation.

Otherwise, Domi could sit in the AHL. Technically, he would have to report to the AHL. But that doesn’t mean he actually has to play. If and when he does, the Maple Leafs would get about a $1.2 million savings against the cap.

It’s worth pointing out that the Maple Leafs’ next GM owes no loyalty to anyone. That’s why the possibility of waiving Domi could be a real one. The best path forward is for the Leafs to find a taker for Domi.

But if they can’t, a tough call will need to be made sooner or later.