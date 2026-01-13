Maple Leafs former player back on trade block

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended their saga this season with David Kampf by terminating his contract out of mutual accord. With Kampf free to sign elsewhere, he moved on to the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks were in desperate need of a center following a ludicrous injury rash.

However, Kampf has not quite been the answer the Canucks were hoping for. Despite bumping him up to their top six amid said injury situation, the 31-year-old has failed to respond. In 23 games this season, Kampf has racked up two goals and one assist for three points. He’s a minus-6 and has seen his ice time dwindle.

In Kampf’s return to Toronto last weekend, he skated for 13:22 across 19 shifts. He managed just one shot on goal in what was a largely forgettable game.

Kampf’s unimpressive performance in Vancouver has put him back on the trade block. According to the Fourth Period, the former Maple Leafs forward is among the players Vancouver would like to move:

“Forwards on expiring contracts, such as Evander Kane, Teddy Blueger and David Kampf, are also available in the trade market, while the Canucks are also listening on the likes of Conor Garland and Drew O’Connor.”

The extensive list does not really offer any surprises. Kampf signed a one-year deal this season, making him an impending UFA. The Canucks would be happy if they could get something back for Kampf. However, that may be a tall order.

The March 6 trade deadline will be an interesting time this season. The NHL Olympic roster freeze will lift on February 22. That would give teams about two weeks to work out trades. So, if the former Maple Leafs forward isn’t traded before the Olympics, he could be on the move at the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will be looking to add pieces to support their run. Perhaps another depth forward could be on the horizon.