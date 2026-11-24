The Toronto Maple Leafs current three-game road trip may determine whether or not Jim Hiller is the coach when they return home on November 30.

The old National Hockey League saying is that you know what your team is by American Thanksgiving and if that's true for the Leafs this year, it means they're destined to be one of the worst teams in the league. After starting the season with optimism, that has quickly switched to panic.

It's always nice to "win" the offseason, but more often than not, that doesn't translate to regular season success. Whether it was the Nashville Predators a few years ago who brought in Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos, or the Toronto Blue Jays 12-player trade in 2012 that made them look like World Series favourites, the offseason hype is usually a curse.

We're only 25 games into the season, so the team could theoretically go on a heater and make a run for the playoffs, but there isn't a harder division to see this become a reality. The Atlantic Division has four of the top nine teams in the league right now, so it's going to be an almost impossible mountain to climb to get back into the playoff picture.

If the Leafs had another few games left in their homestand, it feels like Jim Hiller would have been fired after Saturday night's collapse, but he is seemingly saved by a three-game road trip. If the Leafs go on the road against New York, Boston and Pittsburgh, and win all three games, then HIller will no doubt have his job next Monday, but if it goes the opposite, he may be sent packing.

Hiller's faith may come down to the next three games

With the team on the road, Leafs management won't have to worry about the team booing their players for the next three games, but if the road trip goes horrible wrong, it will tough to assume that Hiller will be behind the bench when they face Philadelphia on November 30. Just think of the anomosity and anger in the building that night? It'll be a terrible enviornment for the players as the fans have given up.

If John Chayka and the rest of MLSE wants to show any faith in the players, most notably Auston Matthews, then they have to fire Hiller if they continue to lose on the road. However, how many times can the same players see another coach go? Maybe they never should have fired Sheldon Keefe, but this would be the fourth coach fired in Matthews' and Nylander's tenure, which is a lot of change.

Nylander is locked in for many years with a no-trade, while Matthews is only here for a guaranteed one more season, so if things continue to go down this route, the team may have to move to drastic measures, especially without a first-round pick for the next two years.

If Toronto doesn't get out of this rut, they're in one of the worst positions in the NHL and there may not be a worse team to cheer for. Let's see what happens during this road-trip but the team may have a new head coach when they come back next week.