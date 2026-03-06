Maple Leafs made right call in Bobby McMann trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended the speculation regarding Bobby McMann with a last-minute deal on Friday.

The Leafs sent the 29-year-old to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

While the return may not be nearly as high as the one on Roy, the club made the right call. The Leafs had to trade him after making it obvious he was on the block. The Leafs had crossed a line that could have only been run back with a contract extension.

However, McMann’s asking price was too high for the Maple Leafs’ britches. The biggest obstacle to an extension was the deal Kiefer Sherwood signed with the San Jose Sharks a couple of days ahead of the trade deadline.

The Sharks gave Sherwood a five-year, $28.5 million deal. That situation put McMann in that ballpark. It was clear the Maple Leafs didn’t want to go there. So, a trade was the only option.

And while it seemed like no trade was happening, the Leafs managed to get it right under the wire. The second and fourth-round picks will certainly be useful. At this point, the Leafs should take the picks and use them to restock the team.

Meanwhile, there’s always the chance the Leafs and McMann can touch base in the summer if McMann does not re-sign with the Kraken.

That situation may be a little too early for speculation. But it’s one that the club likely has in the back of its mind.

The Maple Leafs did the right thing. They got something for McMann when it seemed like they were going to end up empty-handed. Brad Treliving deserves credit for pulling the trigger and getting the best possible deal for the Leafs.

Now, the only thing that remains is giving some AHL guys a shot at the NHL. Potential replacements could emerge for the team next season.