Report: Maple Leafs move Bobby McMann in trade deadline deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Bobby McMann to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2027 2nd round-pick and a 2026 4th round-pick.

Sources say #SeaKraken acquired Bobby McMann from #LeafsForever in exchange for a 2nd in 2027 and a 4th in 2026. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2026

Why this makes sense for the Maple Leafs and Kraken

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was their first trade on trade deadline day. Bobby McMann had been rumoured to be traded over the course of the past few months, and a deal finally came to fruition. The Maple Leafs originally set the price at a first-round pick; however, it was clear that no teams were willing to pay that high of a price. The two draft picks serve as draft capital, which they have been lacking since last season.

The Seattle Kraken, who signed Jordan Eberle earlier in the day, acquired McMann to push their chances of punching their ticket to the postseason. McMann is a versatile two-way forward who is in the midst of a career season. McMann has produced 32 points, including 19 goals, this season. The Alberta native can play throughout the lineup and has shown success on a team's top line, alongside Auston Matthews. McMann is in the final season of a two-year, $2.7 million deal, with an average annual value of $1.35 million. In many ways, he can be seen as a contender's dream player.

Maple Leafs moving forward with or without McMann

The Maple Leafs could be hoping to bring back Bobby McMann in the offseason, as they had contract extension discussions, along with McMann, who has publicly reassured his desire to be in Toronto for the future. According to multiple sources, McMann had been demanding north of $5 million per season, which would have been seen as an overpay for a team looking to retool their roster. If McMann becomes available within the summer, look to see if the Maple Leafs and McMann restart their conversations.

The past few days have confirmed the new direction of where the Maple Leafs want to be headed, and overall did a good job moving towards the future and gaining draft capital, something they had lacked over the course of the past couple years.